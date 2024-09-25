ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Bangladesh: Ash Anna Gets Bullied; Yashasvi Jaiswal Feels Like Tendulkar As India Arrive In Kanpur

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team is up against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series and they have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. After winning the first Test in Chennai, the team arrived in Kanpur on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of the fun trip by the Indian players on their ‘X’ handle and it included some interesting moments in the journey.

The video shared by BCCI showed that the players were in high spirits and they were seen cracking jokes. Sarafaraz Khan was seen chanting 'Yashu, Yashu' for Jaiswal and the left-handed batter commented that he has a fan following like Sachin Tendulkar.

"I have a craze like Sachin Tendulkar," said Jaiswal.

Afterwards, the focus was turned towards Ravichandran Ashwin as pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja decided to call him ‘Ash anna’. The duo then would say Ash Anna for a reason.