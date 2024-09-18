ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Bangladesh First Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Broadcast, Venue

Hyderabad: The India vs Bangladesh Test series will begin on September 19, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The neighbouring countries will then face off in the second Test at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on September 27, 2024.

India and Bangladesh have faced off in 13 Test matches, with India securing 11 wins while the other two matches ended in draws. Bangladesh enters this series on the back of recording a historic 2-0 away Test series win over Pakistan last month and will now look to claim their first Test win against India. India, on the other hand, open the new season with a full strength squad featuring skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant, who will be making his Test return after nearly 20 months.

The two-match series will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Haryanvi, marking the first time that an India Test match is presented in these many languages, and making it the most till date. In addition, viewers will be able to watch an Indian Test match in Haryanvi for the first time ever.

Viacom18’s panel of experts will feature several notable former Indian cricketers, such as Parthiv Patel (English), Aakash Chopra (Hindi), Ajay Jadeja (Hindi), RP Singh (Hindi), Abhinav Mukund (Tamil), R Sridhar (Tamil), K Gowtham (Kannada), Venkatesh Prasad (Kannada), Hanuma Vihari (Telugu), and Manvinder Bisla (Haryanvi), among many others.

Full teams:

India - Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh – Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank Test Series - India vs Bangladesh live coverage and broadcast: