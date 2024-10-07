IND vs BAN First T20I: Batters Don’t Know How To Score 180 Runs, Shanto Slams Bangladesh Batting Unit

Gwalior: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed disappointment over the performance of his teammates in the first T20I of the bilateral series against India.

India emerged triumphant in the first match of the series played at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium by seven wickets. The Bangla tigers failed to deliver with the bat and were foiled on a total of 127. The hosts then hunted down the target in just 11.5 overs. After the fixture, Shanto slammed the batting unit saying they don’t know how to score 180.

"We have the ability, but we have room for improvement in our skills. We have been batting in this way for the last ten years. Sometimes we do well. We have to make some changes, perhaps where we practice back home. We play on 140-150 wickets at home. Our batters don't know how to score 180 runs. I won't blame just the wickets, but we have to consider skills and mentality," Shanto said in the post-match press conference.

Shanto amassed 27 runs during his stay at the crease before being dismissed by Washington Sundar in the 12th over of the match. None of the Bangladesh batters looked comfortable while handling the Indian bowling attack and they lost wickets at regular intervals.

"I wouldn't say we played badly. We are a better team than this. We haven't done well in this format for a long time, but I don't believe we are such a bad team,” he remarked.

"I don't want to talk about any individual player. I think the batting unit didn't do well today. There will be aggression in the way we approach our scoring, but sometimes we have to select the balls correctly. We will think about it, but we can't rush in changing our approach," Shanto said.