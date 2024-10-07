IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya’s No-Look Upper Cut Sends Netizens Into Awe

Gwalior: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed stellar form in the first T20I against Bangladesh and played a key role in India’s win. His knock helped the Men In Blue secure a win by seven wickets.

The 30-year-old first contributed with the ball brilliantly taking a wicket after conceding 26 runs from his quota of four overs. When he came to bat, he played a knock of unbeaten 39 runs from 16 deliveries. He showcased his finishing abilities in the 12th over of the Indian innings smacking three boundaries in a row.

Taskin Ahmed was bowling the over and he banged one in short on the third delivery of the over. Hardik then ramped the ball over the wicketkeeper and the ball raced to the boundary for four runs. After hitting the shot, the 30-year-old gave a cold stare to the bowler. The shot went viral on the Internet and the social media users praised him.

On the very next delivery, Hardik played a pull shot but the bat flung out of his hand. The social media users praised his extraordinary shot and his swag after the stroke.

The Indian team registered a comfortable victory over the opponents by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The team first bundled out Bangladesh out Bangladesh on 127 with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy picking three wickets each. It was an easy chase for the hosts after that and they sealed a win by seven wickets.