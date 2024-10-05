ETV Bharat / sports

Blockbuster Sunday: Two Indian Teams To Play T20I Games On Same Day, Know Where To Watch In India?

Hyderabad: The upcoming Sunday, October 5, 2024, will be a great treat for the Indian cricket team fans as India will play two games on the same day.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led senior men's Indian cricket team will take on the Bangladesh side in the first T20I of the three-match series. In contrast, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's Indian cricket team will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 7th match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

India's rising sensation Mayank Yadav received a maiden India call-up while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy made a comeback to the T20I setup nearly after three years.

The first T20I will be played in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Interestingly, the last international match that Gwalior hosted was in 2010 when Sachin Tendulkar smashed a famous double hundred against South Africa at Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

Notably, fans can watch this highly anticipated encounter live on Star Sports Network. The India vs Bangladesh first T20I live streaming will be on Disney Plus Hotstar.