Blockbuster Sunday: Two Indian Teams To Play T20I Games On Same Day, Know Where To Watch In India?

Hyderabad: The upcoming Sunday, October 5, 2024, will be a great treat for the Indian cricket team fans as India will play two games on the same day.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led senior men's Indian cricket team will take on the Bangladesh side in the first T20I of the three-match series. In contrast, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's Indian cricket team will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 7th match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I
India's rising sensation Mayank Yadav received a maiden India call-up while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy made a comeback to the T20I setup nearly after three years.
The first T20I will be played in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Interestingly, the last international match that Gwalior hosted was in 2010 when Sachin Tendulkar smashed a famous double hundred against South Africa at Captain Roop Singh Stadium.
Notably, fans can watch this highly anticipated encounter live on Star Sports Network. The India vs Bangladesh first T20I live streaming will be on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Gearing 🆙 in Gwalior with radiant rhythm and full flow 👌👌 #TeamIndia hone their fielding skills ahead of the #INDvBAN T20I series opener 🙌
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan
India will have to regroup quickly and iron out the imbalances in team combination when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial second group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday.
An early 58-run defeat to New Zealand on Friday has not just dented India's chances of entering the semifinals of the ICC showpiece, but it certainly has pushed them to a tight corner. India's run rate currently stands at a poor -2.99 and it makes big victories mandatory for them in the remaining three matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.
The live telecast of the match will take place on Star Sports Network while fans can watch the India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2024 match live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
New Zealand win Match 4⃣ of the #T20WorldCup.#TeamIndia will aim to bounce back in the next game.
Scorecard ▶️
India squad for the Bangladesh T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.