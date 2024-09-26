ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Bangladesh: Drizzle In Kanpur Ahead of Second Test; Rain Threat Looming Over Fixture

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Green Park stadium in Kanpur is all set to host the second test match from September 27. India are already leading by 1-0 in the series thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin’s impressive performance in the first Test. A rain threat was looming for the first two days and it has rained before the start of the match on Thursday.

Drizzle on Thursday morning

It rained on Thursday at the Green Park Stadium so the Indian players were not able to have a practice session. So, the ground staff have added more covers to the 22-year pitch and outfield so that the ground does not get weight.

New balcony at the venue

The floodlights at the venue was not working properly and so one of the lights was not working. Also, the attendance capacity was taking a hit due to the ongoing construction of the balcony at the stadium. Addressing both issues, the venue director Dr. Sanjay Kapoor revealed that the new balcony is ready. The balcony will have a capacity of 1700 spectators while the stands beneath it might accommodate 1900 viewers.

Solid drainage system, Super Sopper in work