India vs Bangladesh: Kohli Wanted To Keep 3 Reviews For His Team, Claims Sanjay Manjrekar

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed sympathy for Virat Kohli after his unfortunate dismissal against Bangladesh in the first Test. India’s ace batter was given out LBW on the second day of the Chennai Test. However, the replays revealed that Kohli had edged the ball as snicko showed a clear deflection. Kohli did not opt for a Decision Review System (DRS) and missed an opportunity to save his wicket.

The 35-year-old was criticised by many on the internet for missing out on an opportunity to take a review. Former Indian cricket Sanjay Manjrekar, taking to ‘X’ opined that Kohli might have not opted for review to save it for his teammates. Kohli had a poor outing as he managed to score only 6 and 16 runs in the match.

"Felt bad for Virat today. He obviously didn’t think he had hit it. Just wanted to know from Gill if ball was hitting stumps. Despite Gill encouraging him to go for the review anyway he walked away dejected wanting to keep the 3 reviews for his team," Manjrekar wrote on ‘X’.

Skipper Rohit Sharma seemed annoyed after the dismissal as India missed out on a chance to take a successful DRS and save the prized scalp of Kohli. The umpire also had a meek smile on his face seeing the replay on the big screen.

Despite Kohli’s early dismissal, India managed to post 81/3 by stumps on Day 2 and are having a lead of 308 runs. Thus, they are in a commanding position in the match and the team will look to start the series on a winning note.