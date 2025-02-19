ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team will commence its Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be their second meeting in the history of the Champions Trophy.

India are coming into the series with a stunning 3-0 series win against England at home while Bangladesh have played 9 ODI games since 2024, winning just three of them, including the 0-3 loss against West Indies in the last series and a 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in the UAE.

The two Asian countries have since faced each other 41 times in the format, with India holding an overwhelming 32-8 advantage. Such was India's dominance over Bangladesh.

India are likely to play three spinners, with Hardik Pandya as the fast-bowling all-rounder. However, selecting the third spinner alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel presents a dilemma. While Varun Chakravarthy's recent form makes him a strong candidate, Kuldeep Yadav impressed in the nets, leaving the final call up to the management.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details

When will the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh take place?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh will be taking place on Thursday, February 20.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.