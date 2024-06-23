India vs Bangladesh: Arshdeep Singh Becomes Highest Wicket-taker For India In A Single T20 WC Edition

North Sound (Antigua): Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh became the leading wicket-taker for India in the single edition of the T20 World Cup. He achieved the astounding milestone during the T20 World Cup's Super Eight clash between India and Bangladesh at the Daren Sammy International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Arshdeep achieved the feat when he picked his second wicket of the encounter. He equaled the record held by another former left-arm pacer Rudra Pratap Singh. RP Singh had taken 12 wickets from seven matches in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup, inaugural season while Arshdeep also has 12 wickets to his name in five games at a strike rate 10 and Economy of 7.05.

Earlier, the 25-year-old surpassed former India pacer Ashish Nehra's record of taking the most wickets by an Indian in T20Is in the West Indies. The two were currently tied at 10 wickets before this encounter. Nehra took his wickets in just five games during the 2010 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean Islands. Arshdeep now has surpassed the tally.

The left-arm pacer is the second joint-highest wicket-taker for India in T20 World Cups with 22 wickets in 11 games, averaging a mere 13.50 and leaking runs at an economy of 7.42. He is only behind India's ace spinner in red-ball cricket - Ravichandran Ashwin (32 wickets).