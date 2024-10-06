ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Match Live In India?

The T20 World Cup Champion India will lock horns with Bangladesh side in the first T20I at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 26 minutes ago

The T20 World Cup Champion India will lock horns with Bangladesh side in the first T20I at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior.
India and Bangladesh cricket teams (IANS)

Hyderabad: The first match of the three T20I Series between India and Bangladesh will begin at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, October 06, 2024. The second and third matches will be held on October 09 and October 12 in New Delhi and Hyderabad respectively.

The T20I series will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Haryanvi. Fans can enjoy in-depth analysis of every ball, both during live-action and through studio shows, featuring comprehensive insights from 25+ experts across these languages.

The Indian team will come to this series after their 2-0 triumph in the two-match Test series. India and Bangladesh have played 14 T20 International matches to date, with India winning 13 of them.

Full teams:

India - Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh - Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank India vs Bangladesh 2024 – 1st T20I live coverage and broadcast:

What: India vs Bangladesh 2024 – 1st T20I

When: October 6, 2024

Where: Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD) & Colors Cineplex (HD & SD)

Hyderabad: The first match of the three T20I Series between India and Bangladesh will begin at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, October 06, 2024. The second and third matches will be held on October 09 and October 12 in New Delhi and Hyderabad respectively.

The T20I series will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Haryanvi. Fans can enjoy in-depth analysis of every ball, both during live-action and through studio shows, featuring comprehensive insights from 25+ experts across these languages.

The Indian team will come to this series after their 2-0 triumph in the two-match Test series. India and Bangladesh have played 14 T20 International matches to date, with India winning 13 of them.

Full teams:

India - Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh - Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank India vs Bangladesh 2024 – 1st T20I live coverage and broadcast:

What: India vs Bangladesh 2024 – 1st T20I

When: October 6, 2024

Where: Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD) & Colors Cineplex (HD & SD)

Last Updated : 26 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IND VS BAN LIVE STREAMINGWHERE TO WATCH INDIA VS BANGLADESHIND VS BAN 1ST ODI LIVE STREAMINGINDIA VS BANGLADESHINDIA BANGLADESH LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.