IND vs BAN Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: The first match of the three T20I Series between India and Bangladesh will begin at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, October 06, 2024. The second and third matches will be held on October 09 and October 12 in New Delhi and Hyderabad respectively.

The T20I series will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Haryanvi. Fans can enjoy in-depth analysis of every ball, both during live-action and through studio shows, featuring comprehensive insights from 25+ experts across these languages.

The Indian team will come to this series after their 2-0 triumph in the two-match Test series. India and Bangladesh have played 14 T20 International matches to date, with India winning 13 of them.

Full teams:

India - Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh - Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank India vs Bangladesh 2024 – 1st T20I live coverage and broadcast: