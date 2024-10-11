IND vs BAN Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Match Live In India?

Hyderabad (Telangana): After securing a dominating victories in both the T20Is, the Indian cricket team will be eagerly aiming for a series clean sweep during the third and final T20 against Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

India have already clinched the series 2-0 after clinical performances at Gwalior and New Delhi. Hence, fans can expect some changes in the third game, but they are highly unlikely to show any laxity here too as a 3-0 sweep will sit nicely along with the 2-0 margin in the preceding Test series.

Be it pacer Mayank Yadav or spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Gambhir wants to take a closer look at them and assess their readiness for the big ICC events coming ahead. They haven't been disappointing either in this series, having picked wickets in every game so far. Mayank, who missed a lot of action since IPL 2024 due to an injury, bowled at over 150 clicks while Chakravarthy returned with a three-wicket haul in his first outing in blue in three years at Gwalior.

The team management will also keep a close eye on the journey of Nitish Kumar Reddy, highly impressive in the Delhi while smashing a 34-ball 74 and returning with a couple of wickets.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 15

India won: 14

Bangladesh won: 1

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live streaming details

When will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match will start at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, October 12, 2024.

At what time will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live toss take place on October 12?

The live toss for the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 start on October 12?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 will begin at 7:00 PM IST in Hyderabad.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs BAN 3rd T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Squads of both teams:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das (Wicker-keeper, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.