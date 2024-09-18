ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Bangladesh: Hosts Aim To Start Series On Winning Note Against Bangladesh In Chennai

Chennai: India will face Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series from Thursday and they will be aiming to beat the visitors with a clean sweep. Easy victories thanks to a lethal spin department have been the story for the Indian team while playing at home in red-ball cricket.

Bangladesh are coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan and they will be riding high on confidence while taking on Men in Blue.

India’s struggle against spin

Although, India is known to trouble the opposition in their backyard with a brilliant spin bowling unit, the batters in the team have struggled against spin in the past. Kohli’s number since 2021 against spin has dipped as he has scored an average of 30 in 15 Tests.

Since his promotion to the opening slot in 2017 against South Africa, Rohit Sharma has dismantled spin with an average over 90. However, he has been less efficient against spin since 2021 averaging 44 from 15 matches. KL Rahul has scored an average of 23.40 against spinners in the last three years and Bangladesh will rely upon their spinners to capitalise on this struggle.