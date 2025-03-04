ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Takes Most Catches For India In International Cricket; Surpasses Rahul Dravid

India batter Virat Kohli became the Indian player to take the most catches across formats for India on Sunday.

Virat Kohli Becomes Indian Cricketer With Most Catches In International Cricket
File Photo: Virat Kohli (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 6:18 PM IST

Updated : Mar 4, 2025, 6:45 PM IST

Dubai: India are up against Australia in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. Australia elected to bat after winning the toss and posted 264 in the first innings. During the innings, Indian stalwart Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books, becoming the Indian cricketer with the most catches in international cricket. Kohli now has 335 catches from 559 matches.

Coming into the match, he was in second place with 333 catches after Rahul Dravid, who has 334 catches across formats. Dravid took 332 catches while playing for India and two more grabs while featuring for Asia XI and World XI. The 36-year-old inched towards his milestone when he grabbed a catch of Jos Inglis in the cover region. The Australian batter-wicketkeeper got on backfoot and punched it towards Kohli, who took an easy catch. Next, he caught Nathan Ellis at long-on as Nathan Ellis tried to slog it.

Inglis' catch made the Indian batter cricketer to take most catches for India in international cricket after recently breaking Mohammad Azharuddin's record of most catches in India.

Across the globe, only Ross Taylor (351), Ricky Ponting (364), and Mahela Jayawardene (440) have taken more catches in the international cricket across formats.

