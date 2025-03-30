Australia Announce White-Ball Fixtures For India Series; Eight Cities To Host Eight Matches

India are all set to tour Australia in October, November this year for an eight-match series. The white-ball tour includes three ODIs and five T20Is. Cricket Australia also announced the schedule for the series against South Africa. The Australian cricket board have already announced the Ashes dates earlier.

The 2025-26 season will be the first ever season to feature men’s international cricket in all eight Australian states and territories. The three ODIs will be held in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney on October 19, 23 and 25, respectively. The first two fixtures of the T20I series will be hosted by Canberra and Melbourne. The last three matches of the series will be held in Hobart, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

India will be returning to Australia after the Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25.

“We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," Cricket Australia's outgoing chief executive Nick Hockley said.

"We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia's national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country."

After the series against India, the Kangaroos will play a six-match series against South Africa, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is as well. Mackay has previously hosted the Australian women’s team in 2021 and 2024. The Great Barrier Reef Arena has seen just one men’s international between India and Sri Lanka.