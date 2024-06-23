India vs Australia: Rohit & Co Eye Semi-Final Berth, Must Win Match for Australia

Gros Islet (St Lucia): India reached the top of the Super 8 table with their impressive win against Bangladesh in their second Super 8 match at Antigua on June 22. This will give them the much-required muscle against Australia whom they meet on June 24 at St Lucia.

Australia would be the first big team that Team India will face in this tournament, having faced Ireland, an out-of-sorts Pakistan and USA in their Group Stage matches and meeting Afghanistan and Bangladesh thus far in the Super 8s.

India have travelled with their run-anorexia from New York where the pitch had them and all other teams struggling for bat constructs. But despite the pitch, and the determined navigation of it, the match against Australia would require added intent, stability and flair all put into one for a total to be put on the board which has the potential to challenge the eternal winners and sustained fighters that the Australians are.

Against Bangladesh and on the best pitch thus far that India has played on, Sharma, Kohli Pant and Surya failed to make a super solid statement with the bat though they gave the total a push on the scoreboard. They did construct double-digit scores but failed to get to 50. The Aussie bowling squad knows how to exploit vulnerabilities.

Also, Rohit Sharma and his squad would meet the Australians in this world cup with destructional memories of the heart-breaking finals that they lost to Pat Cummins Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad on November 17, 2023.

The added pressures of facing the Australians, that too on an alien pitch where the Aussies have got earlier games which they won, will be daunting.

It is in India’s stead then to play their natural game and not be under pressure, with the Semi-final almost in the pocket, unless Afghanistan defeats Australia later tonight to open up the group.

King Kohli and Sharma are awaiting the ultimate fire on their bat, and this may just be the occasion to step out of the cordon and initiate a slugfest, what with a sorted middle order giving the openers a window to flare up without worries.

St Lucia’s Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium has seen intense matches with a run-loving pitch under the feet and 180-plus scores coming into play in four out of six games in this World Cup.

Both Australia and India have the willow wherewithal for the game to catch fire either way and set the place ablaze. But then, the fast bowlers would be a factor to take seriously, making the possibility of events fertile.

Sharma is cagey about making changes in a winning team combination but may do well with Mohammed Siraj back in the playing 11 at the expense of a spinner who is expected to get minimal assistance here.

However, with Kuldeep getting three wickets at Antigua, it will be a difficult choice to let him go, unless flexibility and team combination based on conditions take precedence over tried and tested – something which coach Dravid and Sharma himself have talked about.