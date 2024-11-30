ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Australia PM XI, Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live IND vs AUS PM XI Live Streaming In India?

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Hyderabad: India are all set to play a two-day match in Canberra ahead of the Adelaide Test match, which will be played with the Pink ball, against an Australia Prime Minister's XI, starting Saturday, November 30, 2024. Here's where to watch the match on TV and live stream.

The second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, which will begin on December 6, will be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval. The last time India played a Test at the venue in 2020, which was also a day-night Test, they were bowled out for their total in Test cricket history—36 all out in their second innings.

PM XI vs India: What are the session timings?

  • Coin Toss: 8:40 am IST (2:10 pm local time)
  • Start Session One: 9:10 am IST (2:40 pm local time)
  • End Session One: 11:10 am IST (4:40 pm local time)
  • Start Session Two: 11:40 am IST (5:20 pm local time)
  • End Session Two: 1:50 am IST (7:20 pm local time)
  • Start Session Three: 2:10 pm IST (7:40 pm local time)
  • Estimated End Time: 4:10 pm IST (9:40 pm local time)

The PM's XI will be led by Jack Edwards, including Scott Boland and Matt Renshaw, as well as U19 stars for the future Charlie Anderson and Aidan O'Connor, who played in the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

AUS PM's XI v IND: Where to watch live

The match will be available for fans in India to watch on Star Sports 2 HD and the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

