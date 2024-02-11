U-19 World Cup: Australia lift fourth title, thrash India by 79 runs

Benoni (South Africa): Australia scripted a historic moment on Sunday as they won the fixture by 79 runs at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. It was fourth Under-19 World Cup trophy for the Australians being the second most successful side.

Australia won the toss in the game and opted to bat first. Harjas Singh was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 55 runs while Harry Dixon and Hugh Weibgen contributed with 42 and 48 respectively. A collective effort from the batting unit helped Australia post 253/7 in the first innings. Raj Limbani was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to his name.

India's run chase was full of struggle as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Adarsh Singh was the highest run-getter with a knock of 47 runs while Murugan Abhishek scored 42 runs providing some resilience. Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMilllan scalped three wickets each for the Australian team and played a pivotal role in their victory. As a result, Australia secured a win by 79 runs in the match.

Here were the key updates from second innings:

IND 174 (43.5)

Final nail in the coffin for the Indian team as Saumy Pandey tried to play a delivery shaping away from him towards third man. The batter icked it and the wicketkeeper grabbed an easy catch.

Final nail in the coffin for the Indian team as Saumy Pandey tried to play a delivery shaping away from him towards third man. The batter icked it and the wicketkeeper grabbed an easy catch. IND 169/9 (40.3)

Murugan who appeared to be playing a decisive knock has bitten the dust as well. Callum Vidler bowled a short pitch delivery on off and the batter attempted to play a pull on it. The ball took the toe edge of the bat and it was an easy catch at backwards point for Hugh Weibgen.

Murugan who appeared to be playing a decisive knock has bitten the dust as well. Callum Vidler bowled a short pitch delivery on off and the batter attempted to play a pull on it. The ball took the toe edge of the bat and it was an easy catch at backwards point for Hugh Weibgen. IND 166/8 (40 Overs)

While Murugan is playing a sensible knock from one end, Naman Tiwari also joins the party by smashing a six with slog sweep against Raf MacMilllan. The duo is building a partnership to keep the team alive in the contest.

While Murugan is playing a sensible knock from one end, Naman Tiwari also joins the party by smashing a six with slog sweep against Raf MacMilllan. The duo is building a partnership to keep the team alive in the contest. IND 136/8 (36 Overs)

Murugan Abhishek is showing some resilience but the match seems to be out of India's control. India have only two wickets in hand with more than 100 runs required to win.

Murugan Abhishek is showing some resilience but the match seems to be out of India's control. India have only two wickets in hand with more than 100 runs required to win. IND 122/8 (31.5 Overs)

Raf MacMilllan bowls a brilliant delivery to get rid of Raj Limbani. The spinner bowled a loopy full delivery which shaped back in to the batter. Limbani tried to play a drive through the off-side and the ball hits the base of middle and leg.

Raf MacMilllan bowls a brilliant delivery to get rid of Raj Limbani. The spinner bowled a loopy full delivery which shaped back in to the batter. Limbani tried to play a drive through the off-side and the ball hits the base of middle and leg. IND 115/7 (30.2 Overs)

Adarsh Singh was the last hope in India's run chase. He was middling the ball from one end while the lower-order batters were getting dismissed continuously. The batter tried to pull a short delivery from the pacer but gets a fine tickle off the gloves. The wicketkeeper catches it with ease and India are in deep deep trouble.

Adarsh Singh was the last hope in India's run chase. He was middling the ball from one end while the lower-order batters were getting dismissed continuously. The batter tried to pull a short delivery from the pacer but gets a fine tickle off the gloves. The wicketkeeper catches it with ease and India are in deep deep trouble. IND 91/6 (25.3 Overs)

Aravelly Avanish is the next one to get dismissed and he walks back to pavilion without troubling the scorers. Raf MacMilllan bowled a flighted delivery to the left-handed batter and he played straight in the hands of the bowler.

Aravelly Avanish is the next one to get dismissed and he walks back to pavilion without troubling the scorers. Raf MacMilllan bowled a flighted delivery to the left-handed batter and he played straight in the hands of the bowler. IND 90/5 (24.5 Overs)

Soft dismissal as Priyanshu Moliya tries to go for a pull on a short delivery outside off. However, the batter mistimes his stroke and the top edge lands into the hands of Callum Vidler who peddled backward to take the catch while being stationed at mid-on.

Soft dismissal as Priyanshu Moliya tries to go for a pull on a short delivery outside off. However, the batter mistimes his stroke and the top edge lands into the hands of Callum Vidler who peddled backward to take the catch while being stationed at mid-on. IND 68/4 (19.1 Overs)

India's worries continue to haunt them as Sachin Dhas walks back to the pavilion as well. The delivery from the bowler was tossed outside off, and it drifted away from the batter beating him on the outside edge. The wicketkeeper nicks it

India's worries continue to haunt them as Sachin Dhas walks back to the pavilion as well. The delivery from the bowler was tossed outside off, and it drifted away from the batter beating him on the outside edge. The wicketkeeper nicks it IND 56/3 (17 Overs)

A soft dismissal for Uday Saharan as he played his drive through the air toward backward point on a delivery bowled way outside off from Mahli Beardman. The batter played his shot straight into the hands of Hugh Weibgen. Saharan has been India's in-form batter and he gets dismissed on a low score.

A soft dismissal for Uday Saharan as he played his drive through the air toward backward point on a delivery bowled way outside off from Mahli Beardman. The batter played his shot straight into the hands of Hugh Weibgen. Saharan has been India's in-form batter and he gets dismissed on a low score. IND 41/2 (13 Overs)

Musheer Khan (22) was dismissed by right-arm pacer Mahil Beardman. Beardman cleaned up Musheer as the bowl remained low. In walked in-form skipper Uday Saharan.

Musheer Khan (22) was dismissed by right-arm pacer Mahil Beardman. Beardman cleaned up Musheer as the bowl remained low. In walked in-form skipper Uday Saharan. IND 36/1 (11 Overs)

Opener Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan are rebuilding the Indian innings after early fall of Arshin Kulkarni. The duo have so far added 33 runs for the unbroken second wicket, with Musheer being the aggressive. Adarsh Singh is playing the perfect second fiddle. However, the Australian bowlers have been right on the money.

Opener Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan are rebuilding the Indian innings after early fall of Arshin Kulkarni. The duo have so far added 33 runs for the unbroken second wicket, with Musheer being the aggressive. Adarsh Singh is playing the perfect second fiddle. However, the Australian bowlers have been right on the money. IND 17/1 (6 Overs)

Australian bowlers are generating a significant amount of seam movement from the surface. Especially, Musheer's shot on the second delivery of the over was commendable. Charlie Anderson bowled a good length delivery and the batter smacked it towards mid-off earning a boundary.

Australian bowlers are generating a significant amount of seam movement from the surface. Especially, Musheer's shot on the second delivery of the over was commendable. Charlie Anderson bowled a good length delivery and the batter smacked it towards mid-off earning a boundary. IND 3/1 (2.2 Overs)

An early strike from Callum Vidler as he dismisses a crucial scalp in form of Arshin Kulkarni. The pacer bowled a delivery on the fourth stump and the delivery seamed away from the right-handed batter. The batter nicked the ball straight to the wicketkeeper and India suffers an early blow.

Here are the updates from the first innings: