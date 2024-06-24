T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 AUS vs IND | India Storm Into Semi-final, Brutal Rohit Tears Down Australia

In the end, Australia managed to reach 181 for seven in their quota of 20 overs as Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel stood out from the rest to deflate an explosive batting line-up. Kuldeep and Axar showcased their worth with the ball as India made sure they kept their nerve during a couple of threatening partnerships that Travis Head was involved in. Bumrah got rid off Head in the 17th over and then Arshdeep sent Tim David and Wade back to pavilion and seal the deal for India. Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 76 off 43 balls.

With the 24-run win, India confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. India finished Group 1 table on the top and continued their unbeaten run in the tournament. It was also India's third successive victory against Australia in men's T20 World Cups -- a streak that began in 2014. India and South Africa are the only two teams without a defeat in the T20 World Cup.