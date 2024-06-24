ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 AUS vs IND | India Storm Into Semi-final, Brutal Rohit Tears Down Australia

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Australia vs India Live Updates
Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Marsh at toss (IANS)

Gros Islet (St Lucia): India rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's scintillating 41-ball 92 to beat Australia by 24 runs in their final Super Eights fixture and qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Batting first, Rohit fired on all cylinders and struck as many as eight sixes and seven fours during his sparkling knock, which powered India to an imposing 205 for five.0

In reply, Australia were restricted to 181 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 76 off 43 balls.

Among Indian bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) performed brilliantly in the middle overs, while Arshdeep Singh ended with figures of 3/37.

Earlier, unperturbed by Virat Kohli's early dismissal, Rohit went after pacer Mitchell Starc and bludgeoned him for 29 runs in his second over, setting the tone for India.

Starc, who was taken to the cleaners by Rohit, returned to dismiss the India captain and give some relief to the Australian camp. But Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16 balls) and Shivam Dube (28 off 22) kept up the tempo with their big hits before Hardik Pandya (27 off 17) finished the India innings in style.

12:16 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

In the end, Australia managed to reach 181 for seven in their quota of 20 overs as Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel stood out from the rest to deflate an explosive batting line-up. Kuldeep and Axar showcased their worth with the ball as India made sure they kept their nerve during a couple of threatening partnerships that Travis Head was involved in. Bumrah got rid off Head in the 17th over and then Arshdeep sent Tim David and Wade back to pavilion and seal the deal for India. Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 76 off 43 balls.

With the 24-run win, India confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. India finished Group 1 table on the top and continued their unbeaten run in the tournament. It was also India's third successive victory against Australia in men's T20 World Cups -- a streak that began in 2014. India and South Africa are the only two teams without a defeat in the T20 World Cup.

10:41 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

IND vs AUS - 99/2 After 10 Overs: The match hangs in balance

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a much needed economical over right after the powerplay, but Hardik Pandya failed to maintain that pressure on the batters in the next over. He was whacked all around the ground by Head. The left-hand batter smashed couple of sixes to Indian all-rounder. Kuldeep Yadav was almost completing the another economical over, but the stunner from Axar Patel at deep fine leg and once again, Hardik Pandya went for plenty in the follow up over. Hardik has leaked 43 runs off his three overs. The match is nicely poised as Australia are 99/2 after 10 overs and need more 107 runs off remaining 10 overs.

10:14 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

IND vs AUS - 65/1 After 6 Overs: Head-Marsh Keep Australia in the Hunt despite Early Wicket in Tall Chase

David Warner and Travis Head started the proceedings for Australia, however, Arshdeep Singh made short work of Warner, sending him packing in the final delivery of the first over. Warner prodded forward to a perfect outswinger from the Indian pacer and Suryakumar Yadav at first slip completed a fine catch to his left. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head have started to find some rhythm and put life in this chase. Bumrah in his second over leaked three boundaries as Head managed to hit a couple through the point region, and pull one to the ropes. Left arm spinner Axar Patel in his first over was welcomed by a six and a four by Mitchell Marsh as Australia scored 48 in 5 overs, losing warner early on. Travis Head then took the charge against Hardik Pandya, who bowled the final over of the powerplay. He smashed him for a couple of sixes in an over.

9:47 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

AUS vs IND - 205/5 after 20 overs: Hardik Pandya gives finishing touches, Dube departs on 28

Post Suryakumar Yadav's wicket, India's batters haven't been able to smash many boundaries and sixes. Dube couldn't get a boundary on the last 10 deliveries while Hardik didn't get anything in his arc with Zampa bowling a five-run 17th over. But, once Hardik Pandya found a boundary in the 18th over of Cummins, he got into the groove and smashed Stoinis for back-to-back sixes in the next over. Stoinis picked his second wicket of the day but ended up conceding 56 runs off his four overs. Jadeja then smashed a six on the fifth ball to help India go past the 200-run mark. At the end, India posted 205/5 on the board after 20 overs, the third highest for Men in Blue in T20 World Cups. Australia need 206 runs to emerge victorious and seal their place in the semi-final.

9:25 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

AUS vs IND - 162/4 after 15 overs: India lose two quick wickets, Rohit Sharma goes for 92

For all the murmur about him being a spent force in T20Is for India, that’s how he chooses to respond. An inning that spelt out Intent and Dominance in capital letters on what could be a red letter day for Indian cricket. He may have narrowly missed out on a deserving century, but this knock will be attributed as nothing less than one from cricket lovers across the world. Take a bow, Rohit Sharma! He made 92 off 41 balls before losing a wicket on a perfect yorker bowled by Mitchell Starc. However, the runs were flowing for India as Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav continued hitting sixes. It felt like the Australian bowlers were helpless as everything they were bowling was going out of the ground. But, just when India were cruising towards the target, India lost the world's number batter Suryakumar in the 14th over. However, the stage is set for Hardik Pandya to come and showcased his power hitting and finishing skills.

9:01 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

AUS vs IND - 114/2 after 10 overs: Rohit nears his century, India on top

Looked like Rohit Sharma has saved his IPL and early phase of T20 World Cup runs for today's game. Rohit set the tempo of the innings and is following it pretty nicely. He took on Marcus Stoinis (2 overs), and Adam Zampa (2 Overs) as both bowlers conceded runs at an economy of 14.50 and 12.50 runs per over. However, Stoinis picked a wicket of Rishabh Pant, who has had started to charge. Pant departed on 15 off 14 balls. Australia need to pick a wicket otherwise Rohit will completely take the game away from them. India captain has also surpassed Chris Gayle's (130 vs England) record for hitting most sixes against one opponent in T20Is.

8:21 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

AUS vs IND - 60/1 after 6 overs: Rohit Sharma smashes fastest fifty Of T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli falls early

Rohit Sharma played the first over with some caution as he survived on the second delivery with the ball bouncing first before going into hands of wicket-keeper. Virat Kohli struggled to find a gap on the first four deliveries and finally fell into the trap led by the pacer Josh Hazlewood, walking back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Indian captain then took charge and smashed Starc for 29 runs in his next over with four sixes and a boundary. Rishabh Pant came out bat at number three and hasn't found a timing yet. Rohit continued his aggresive approach, whacking Pat Cummins, who has taken hat-tricks in consecutive games of the T20 World Cup, for a 100-meter six before the rain interrupted the game. With this 100-meter six, Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit 200 sixes in T20 International cricket. Rohit Sharma ruling the powerplay hitting in World Cup's. He looks altogether a different player in World Cup. Rohit completed his fifty in just 19 balls, the fastest fifty of this T20 World Cup. India finished the powerplay with 60 on the board with a loss of only one wicket.

7:48 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

AUS vs IND: Head-to-head

India have bossed the head-to-head stats as the Men in Blue have won 19 matches out of the 31 times both sides have faced each other in the T20I format while Australia have managed to emerge triumphant on only 11 occasions.

India also have a slight edge over Australia in the T20 World Cups. Out of the five times the two teams have faced each other, India have won 3 times.

7:46 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

India squad for Zimbabwe tour announced

In other news, India have announced their squad for the Zimbabwe tour. The selection committee has handed maiden call-ups to multiple players.

Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

7:42 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

AUS vs IND: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

7:33 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

AUS vs IND: Toss

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field first. Australia have made one change in the squad with Mitchell Starc coming in for left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. India are unchanged.

7:16 PM, 24 Jun 2024 (IST)

AUS vs IND: Weather Update

Occasional showers are predicted through the day on match day at Saint Lucia. Parts of St Lucia have had heavy overnight rain but for now, the Gros Islet where the stadium is situated has a sky that is holding. According to the weather forecaster, the rain may give safe passage for the India-Australia match as it is likely to be held from 10 AM to 1.40 PM today. However, if the match gets rained out, Australia and India will share a point each. This will add to the survival woes of Mitch Marsh and his men.

