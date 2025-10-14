ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS: Australia Suffer Blow Before First ODI; Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa Ruled Out

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and spinner Adam Zampa have been ruled out of the first ODI of the three-match series.

File Photo: Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST

Hyderabad: Australia’s difficulties ahead of the five-match ODI series against India have worsened as two of their key players have been ruled out of the series opener. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa have been ruled out of the match. Notably, the team is already playing without the services of Pat Cummins and Cameron Green in the series.

Inglis was recently ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand due to a calf strain, and he is yet to recover from the injury. He might miss the first two matches of the series. Zampa will be missing the first match as he will be on paternity leave.

With Inglis’ injury, Australia will be playing without their two first-choice wicketkeepers. Alex Carey is currently playing in the Sheffield Shield and will join the squad a bit late. In such a scenario, aggressive keeper-batter Josh Philippe has joined the team as a replacement. The wicketkeeper-batter is set to play his first ODI since 2021.

Matthew Kuhneman will replace Adam Zampa, and he will also play his first ODI since 2022. Matthew Short and Cooper Conolly will also handle the spin department.

Australia will be up against India in a white-ball series starting from October 19 to October 25. The team will play three ODIs and five T20Is. The T20I series will kick off on October 29.

Australia squad for India series

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India’s tour of Australia

October 19 - 1st ODI - Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23 - 2nd ODI - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

October 25 - 3rd ODI - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 29 - 1st T20I - Manuka Oval, Canberra

October 31 - 2nd T20I - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 2 - 3rd T20I - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

November 6 - 4th T20I - Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

November 8 - 5th T20I - The Gabba, Brisbane

