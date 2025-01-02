ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Australia Fifth Test Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Indian men's cricket team must be eyeing to level the five-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 when they square off with Australia in the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting January 3, 2024.

While Indian fans are fretting over team combination with India's stalwart batters -- captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling to score runs, Australia handed out a debut to pace all-rounder Beau Webster. An evening before the fifth Test, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday informed that India's pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the Sydney Test due to back spasm while Aussie captain Pat Cummins revealed that Webster would replace an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh in Playing 11.

The 33-year-old Marsh managed only 73 runs in 7 innings across 4 Tests, citing this as the reason for his axing. He has bowled merely 33 over in the series so far, claiming just 3 wickets.

Gambhir also said that India's playing 11 will be revealed at the toss, when asked out Rohit Sharma not attending the press conference.

India vs Australia playing 11 for 5th test

Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia vs India head-to-head in Tests

Total matches: 111

Australia won: 47

India won: 33

Tied: 1

India home Test wins vs Australia: 23

Australia home Test wins vs India: 32