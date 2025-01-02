IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Australia Fifth Test Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Indian men's cricket team must be eyeing to level the five-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 when they square off with Australia in the fifth and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting January 3, 2024.
While Indian fans are fretting over team combination with India's stalwart batters -- captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling to score runs, Australia handed out a debut to pace all-rounder Beau Webster. An evening before the fifth Test, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday informed that India's pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the Sydney Test due to back spasm while Aussie captain Pat Cummins revealed that Webster would replace an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh in Playing 11.
Learn a little bit more about Beau Webster before he receives Baggy Green No.469 in Sydney this week #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gnzbZYxh8z— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2025
The 33-year-old Marsh managed only 73 runs in 7 innings across 4 Tests, citing this as the reason for his axing. He has bowled merely 33 over in the series so far, claiming just 3 wickets.
Gambhir also said that India's playing 11 will be revealed at the toss, when asked out Rohit Sharma not attending the press conference.
India vs Australia playing 11 for 5th test
Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia vs India head-to-head in Tests
Total matches: 111
Australia won: 47
India won: 33
Tied: 1
India home Test wins vs Australia: 23
Australia home Test wins vs India: 32
India away Test wins vs Australia: 10
Australia away Test wins vs India: 14
Squads:
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana
Australia Squad: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott
India vs Australia 5th Test LIVE TOSS TIME, IND vs AUS live streaming and telecast
When will the IND vs AUS 5th test match take place?
The Australia vs India 5th test match will begin on Friday, January 3, 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
At what time will the IND vs AUS 5th test live toss take place on January 3, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
The live toss for the India vs Australia 5th test will take place at 4:30 AM IST on Friday.
At what time will the live match between Australia and India 5th test start on January 3?
The AUS vs IND 5th test will begin at 5:00 AM IST in Sydney.
Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia 5th test match in India?
The live telecast of the 5th test match between Australia and India will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast IND vs AUS 5th Test with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 5th test match in India?
The live streaming of the 5th test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.