IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Streaming?

Dubai: India will take on Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday in semifinal 1 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit and Co. will take on the team led by Steve Smith to book a berth in the final of the marquee tournament. The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in the 50-over format since the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
The positive sign for the Indian team is that they have been getting a different match winner in each fixture. In the opening match against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill smashed a ton while Mohammad Shami picked a five-wicket haul in the fixture. In India’s win over Pakistan in the second match, Virat Kohli scored a century while Shreyas Iyer amassed a fifty. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets. In the last group stage match against New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer shone with the bat once again, while Varun Chakravarthy picked a five-wicket haul.
Who's making the final of #ChampionsTrophy 2025? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0Zh787YjhF— ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2025
On the other hand, Australia were struggling with the injury to their fast bowlers coming into the tournament. However they started with a five-wicket win over England in the tournament, but their next two fixtures were affected by rain. The match against South Africa was abandoned, while the game against Afghanistan ended in a no result.
Pitch Report
The surface at the Dubai International Stadium is likely to assist spinners. Also, in the match between India and Australia, Varun Chakravarthy picked five wickets as the pitch assisted him, and the batters were unable to pick his deliveries. Thus, with spinners coming into the play, it is likely to be a low-scoring contest when India and Australia will clash with each other.
The India captain has provided some insight into how his team might shape their XI for the knockout semi-final against Australia at the #ChampionsTrophy 👀 https://t.co/tujmeWEtZz— ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2025
Head to head
Both the teams have played 151 matches against each other. Australia have won the upper hand in the matchup, winning 84 fixtures, while the Indian team emerged triumphant in 57 games. Both the teams met last in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where the Australian side inked a victory. Rohit and Co. will be aiming to seek redemption with a victory over the Kangaroos.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India vs Australia Live Streaming Details
When will the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Australia take place?
The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Australia will be taking place on Tuesday, March 4.
What time will the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Australia begin?
The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Australia will begin at 2.30 PM IST. The toss is slated to take place at 2 PM IST.
How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Australia live on TV?
The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Australia will be aired live on Star Sports Network as well as Sports18 channels.
How to live stream the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Australia?
The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and mobile application.