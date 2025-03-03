ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Streaming?

Dubai: India will take on Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday in semifinal 1 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit and Co. will take on the team led by Steve Smith to book a berth in the final of the marquee tournament. The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in the 50-over format since the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

The positive sign for the Indian team is that they have been getting a different match winner in each fixture. In the opening match against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill smashed a ton while Mohammad Shami picked a five-wicket haul in the fixture. In India’s win over Pakistan in the second match, Virat Kohli scored a century while Shreyas Iyer amassed a fifty. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets. In the last group stage match against New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer shone with the bat once again, while Varun Chakravarthy picked a five-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Australia were struggling with the injury to their fast bowlers coming into the tournament. However they started with a five-wicket win over England in the tournament, but their next two fixtures were affected by rain. The match against South Africa was abandoned, while the game against Afghanistan ended in a no result.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Stadium is likely to assist spinners. Also, in the match between India and Australia, Varun Chakravarthy picked five wickets as the pitch assisted him, and the batters were unable to pick his deliveries. Thus, with spinners coming into the play, it is likely to be a low-scoring contest when India and Australia will clash with each other.

Head to head