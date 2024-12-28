ETV Bharat / sports

83,073 Spectators Witness Nitish Reddy's Masterclass As Largest Day 3 Crowd Turns Up For Boxing Day Test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) saw 83,073 people, largest crowd, attending the Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test.

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test Day 3 witness saw record Attendance of 80073 as Nitish Reddy hits ton (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

Melbourne: On Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) saw a huge surge in people attending the fourth Test for Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.

Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test recorded the largest crowd ever and the largest Day 3 crowd for an MCG Test since January 1937 (87,798—Bradman 56* at stumps). Total attendance in the first three days of the ongoing Test so far is 255,462 and with more than 16500 people attending the Test, it will break the record total attendance for a Boxing Day Test, which was 271,865 between Australia vs England in 2013.

Earlier, Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test saw the highest-ever crowd for Day 2 of any Boxing Day Test as a total of 85,147 people were present to watch highly intense action.

Not only this, it was also a record day for Australian cricket with the Boxing Day Test Day 1 and Big Bash League (BBL) combining to see the most-attended day of cricket in Australian history as 1,52,375 appeared in stadiums.

  • Melbourne (Boxing Day Test) - 87,242
  • Sydney (Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers) - 23,212
  • Perth (Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers) - 41,921

Meanwhile, the Gabba Test's Day 2 crowd was the highest ever (34,227) single-day crowd for an Australia vs India Test - eclipsing the previous record that was set on Day 1 of the same Test.

The second Test played at the Adelaide Oval became the Test match with the highest-ever attended AUS vs IND match in Adelaide with 1,35,012 featuring in the stadium.

