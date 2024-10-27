Sorry: Mohammed Shami Apologises BCCI For Missing Out On India's Australia Tour For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Shami has apologized to his fans and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not getting fit in time for the upcoming highly anticipated five-match Test series against Australia, starting from November 22, 2024 in Perth.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee revealed India's squad for both five-Test series against Australia down under and T20I series against South Africa in the rainbow nation. Shami was not named in the squad for the Australia tour as youngsters Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana getting a nod ahead him.

A day after missing the team, Shami shared a video of him training in the gym along with a message for his fans. The speedster said that he’s working towards gaining his bowling fitness every day and will soon return to play domestic red ball cricket. He also apologized to the fans and the BCCI and promised to return back in action soon.

“Putting in my efforts and getting better with my bowling fitness day-by-day. Will continue working hard towards getting ready for the match and to play domestic red ball cricket. Sorry to all cricket fans and bcci too, but very soon I’m ready to play red ball cricket, love you all,” wrote Shami in his Instagram post.

The 34-year-old last played for India in the ODI World Cup 2023 where he finished as the highest wicket taker of the tournament with 24 wickets from just seven matches at an average of 10.70 and an economy of 5.26. Following his sensational performance, he revealed that he battled through an injury throughout the World Cup and was playing the games taking injections before and after the match as he underwent a surgery for achilles tendon in February.

He further began his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He was recently seen bowling to India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar after the team’s loss against New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru.