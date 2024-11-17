India vs Australia, BGT 2024: KL Rahul Bats At Nets To Allay Injury Worries

Hyderabad: Seasoned KL Rahul on Sunday batted at India nets, allaying concerns around his fitness ahead of the first Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22, 2024.

Rahul is the leading contender to replace Indian captain Rohit Sharma as an opener after domestic beast Abhimanyu Eswaran failed to impress the team management in the tour games. Hence, it will be a big relief for the Indian team management as they are already grappling with the possible absence of injured Shubman Gill. Notably, Rohit might miss the first Test as he and his wife recently welcomed baby boy, their second child after Samaira.

Rahul had left the field for medical attention on Friday after sustaining a blow on his elbow by pacer Prasidh Krishna while batting in an intra-squad match simulation at the WACA ground. But on day 2, the 32-year-old batted without any major discomfort and participated in all the drills during the three-hour net session and batted for a considerable time as well.

"He looks fine now, and the physio will continue to monitor him for the next few days to ensure that there is no discomfort," a BCCI source informed PTI.

Rahul could open the innings at Perth as Gill is almost certain to miss the match because of a fractured thumb. The Indian bowlers led by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah too put in some hard yards at nets here. It has been learnt that Nitish Reddy was excellent with the ball, but continued to have short-pitch delivery vows.

The Indian team, meanwhile, finished the block of training at the WACA ground and the visitors will now move to the Optus Stadium for match drills from Tuesday, after a scheduled rest day on Monday.