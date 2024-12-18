ETV Bharat / sports

Australia's 2 Year Win-less Streak At Gabba Continues As Third Test Against India Results In Draw

India vs Australia third Test at the iconic The Gabba stadium in Brisbane resulted in a draw after both teams' captains called it's done.

Australia's two-year win-less streak continues as the rain-affected third test between India and Australia at the iconic The Gabba resulted in a draw.
India vs Australia 3rd Test results in draw Travis Head named Player of the Match (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Brisbane: Australia's two-year winless streak continues as the rain-affected third test between India and Australia at the iconic The Gabba resulted in a draw.

Both teams' captains decided to call time because it did not look like it was going to get any better with thunderstorms expected later in the day. A pretty dismal finish to the game but not an unexpected one. The excitement was starting to build up and we had a couple of incredible little sessions of play today before rain had the final say.

Coming to what happened earlier in the day, India actually had a great morning as they didn't allow Australian batters to score freely. Australia came out with an intent to attack and it sort of backfired as the wickets tumbled quickly as India bowled with great assertion. However, Australia eventually declared for 89/7 after 18 overs. As it stands, both teams will leave The Gabba 1-1. Two more riveting Test matches to come though and the series couldn't be set up any better. But the teams will be eyeing to secure a place in the World Test Championship final and not just winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) trophy.

After the match, Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s greatest ever, drew curtains on his illustrious career, calling it time. He has represented India in 106 Tests and has picked up 537 wickets and scored 3503 runs. His contributions to Indian cricket are far greater than just what those incredible numbers suggest and he leaves behind a tremendous legacy and massive boots to fill.

Ashwin was the spearhead during India’s ascent to the top and eventual domination in Test cricket between 2014 and 2019. He was an absolute behemoth in home conditions and a key contributor while travelling. Not just with the ball mind you but also with more than useful contributions with the bat. His innings against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2020 will always be remembered and cherished for a long time.

Brisbane: Australia's two-year winless streak continues as the rain-affected third test between India and Australia at the iconic The Gabba resulted in a draw.

Both teams' captains decided to call time because it did not look like it was going to get any better with thunderstorms expected later in the day. A pretty dismal finish to the game but not an unexpected one. The excitement was starting to build up and we had a couple of incredible little sessions of play today before rain had the final say.

Coming to what happened earlier in the day, India actually had a great morning as they didn't allow Australian batters to score freely. Australia came out with an intent to attack and it sort of backfired as the wickets tumbled quickly as India bowled with great assertion. However, Australia eventually declared for 89/7 after 18 overs. As it stands, both teams will leave The Gabba 1-1. Two more riveting Test matches to come though and the series couldn't be set up any better. But the teams will be eyeing to secure a place in the World Test Championship final and not just winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) trophy.

After the match, Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s greatest ever, drew curtains on his illustrious career, calling it time. He has represented India in 106 Tests and has picked up 537 wickets and scored 3503 runs. His contributions to Indian cricket are far greater than just what those incredible numbers suggest and he leaves behind a tremendous legacy and massive boots to fill.

Ashwin was the spearhead during India’s ascent to the top and eventual domination in Test cricket between 2014 and 2019. He was an absolute behemoth in home conditions and a key contributor while travelling. Not just with the ball mind you but also with more than useful contributions with the bat. His innings against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2020 will always be remembered and cherished for a long time.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRAVIS HEAD PLAYER OF THE MATCHIND VS AUS 3RD TESTAUS VS IND 3RD TESTIND VS AUS LIVEINDIA VS AUSTRALIA 3RD TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.