Australia's 2 Year Win-less Streak At Gabba Continues As Third Test Against India Results In Draw

Brisbane: Australia's two-year winless streak continues as the rain-affected third test between India and Australia at the iconic The Gabba resulted in a draw.

Both teams' captains decided to call time because it did not look like it was going to get any better with thunderstorms expected later in the day. A pretty dismal finish to the game but not an unexpected one. The excitement was starting to build up and we had a couple of incredible little sessions of play today before rain had the final say.

Coming to what happened earlier in the day, India actually had a great morning as they didn't allow Australian batters to score freely. Australia came out with an intent to attack and it sort of backfired as the wickets tumbled quickly as India bowled with great assertion. However, Australia eventually declared for 89/7 after 18 overs. As it stands, both teams will leave The Gabba 1-1. Two more riveting Test matches to come though and the series couldn't be set up any better. But the teams will be eyeing to secure a place in the World Test Championship final and not just winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) trophy.

After the match, Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s greatest ever, drew curtains on his illustrious career, calling it time. He has represented India in 106 Tests and has picked up 537 wickets and scored 3503 runs. His contributions to Indian cricket are far greater than just what those incredible numbers suggest and he leaves behind a tremendous legacy and massive boots to fill.

Ashwin was the spearhead during India’s ascent to the top and eventual domination in Test cricket between 2014 and 2019. He was an absolute behemoth in home conditions and a key contributor while travelling. Not just with the ball mind you but also with more than useful contributions with the bat. His innings against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2020 will always be remembered and cherished for a long time.