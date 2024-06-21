India vs Afghanistan: Suryakumar Yadav Equals Virat Kohli's Unique Record in T20I Cricket

Bridgetown (Barbados): Prolific India batter Suryakumar Yadav has levelled former India captain and veteran batter Virat Kohli's record for winning the most 'Player of the Match' awards in T20 cricket history. He achieved the incredible feat during the clash between India and Afghanistan at Kensington Oval stadium here on Thursday.

Suryakumar played a sensational innings, smashing a quickfire 53 off 28 balls. His innings was laced with five fours and three maximums. Surya's 60-run partnership with vice-captain Hardik Pandya made the difference in the match as it helped India to register their highest team total -- 181/8 of the ongoing tournament. In reply, Afghanistan were bundled out for 134 as India won the game by a massive margin of 47 runs.

Following India’s remarkable victory, the 33-year-old was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his second successive fifty on the trot of the marquee event. This was the 15th occasion when he received the 'Player of the Match' award, equalling Kohli's tally for most awards in the shortest format. Notably, with this award, he became the first batter to win the Player of the Match for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the 33-year-old delved deep into the process and routines which he follows to prepare for the match. He also mentioned that having clarity about the role and what he is gonna do on the field has helped him to master and shine with performances.

"I think there's a lot of hard work, there are a lot of processes and routines involved in it. I am clear in my mind what I want to do. I think you just need to know your game plan, and just play accordingly. I still remember when Hardik came into bat, I told him to let's bat with the same intent. Let's keep pressing the pedal and keep pushing, in the end very happy with a score of 180," Surya said.

Suryakumar is currently the second leading run-getter for India in the ongoing marquee event with 112 runs in four innings, averaging 37.33 and a strike rate of 125.84 including a couple of half-centuries. Notably, he is the number one ranked batter in the shortest format of the game.

India will now face their neighbours Bangladesh in the second game of the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on June 22.