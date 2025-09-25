ETV Bharat / sports

India versus West Indies Test | Bumrah, Padikkal Included In Indian Squad; Shubman Gill To Lead

Hyderabad: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal were included in the Indian Squad for the two-Test match series against the West Indies, which will be played in India. The squad was announced on Thursday.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has dropped batters Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran from the squad, which will be led by Shubman Gill. The selectors have also reposed their faith in Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan, who has been named as the second wicket-keeper.

Bumrah, who had played only three out of five Tests in England due to workload management, had made himself available for the two-match West Indies.

Ravindra Jadeja was named vice captain of the squad. Regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who fractured his foot during the England series, is yet to regain full fitness and therefore was not available for selection. "...hopefully will be available for home Tests against South Africa (in November)," Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Dubai.