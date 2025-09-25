India versus West Indies Test | Bumrah, Padikkal Included In Indian Squad; Shubman Gill To Lead
The Men's Senior Selection Committee announced the Indian squad for the two Tests against West Indies.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal were included in the Indian Squad for the two-Test match series against the West Indies, which will be played in India. The squad was announced on Thursday.
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has dropped batters Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran from the squad, which will be led by Shubman Gill. The selectors have also reposed their faith in Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan, who has been named as the second wicket-keeper.
Bumrah, who had played only three out of five Tests in England due to workload management, had made himself available for the two-match West Indies.
Ravindra Jadeja was named vice captain of the squad. Regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who fractured his foot during the England series, is yet to regain full fitness and therefore was not available for selection. "...hopefully will be available for home Tests against South Africa (in November)," Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Dubai.
🚨 Presenting #TeamIndia's squad for the West Indies Test series 🔽#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/S4D5mDGJNN— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2025
The first Test of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the second and the last Test will be played at Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. The first Test will be played from October 2, while the second Test will be played from October 10 in the national capital.
Regulars Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharshan have also made it to the 15-member squad. The selectors have decided to go with four regular spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
Dhruv Jurel has been included as the first-choice wicket-keeper, while the pace attack will be led by Bumrah and comprises Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been named in the squad.
Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav. (With PTI inputs).