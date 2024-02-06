India Defeat South Africa by 2 Wickets to Enter U19 World Cup Final

Benoni (South Africa): The Indian U-19 team stormed into the final of the U19 World Cup after defeating hosts South Africa U-19 by two wickets in the first semi final here on Tuesday.

South Africa U19 first posted a challenging 244 for 7 on the board, but India U19 rode on Sachin Dhas's 96 off 95 balls and skipper Uday Saharan's 81 as they chased the target with seven balls to spare.

For South Africa, opener Lhuan dre Pretorius top scored with a 102-ball 76. The Indian bowlers led by right-arm pacer Raj Limbani (3 for 60) did well to restrict the opposition to a sub-par total.

While chasing, India were in a spot of bother at 25 for 3 as they lost openers Adarsh Singh (0), Arshin Kulkarni (12) and one-down Musheer Khan (4) cheaply. Soon it became 32 for 4 as Priyanshu Moliya (5) did not trouble the scorers.

But Sachin Dhas, who came at number six, and skipper Uday Saharan, who walked in at number 4, had other ideas. The duo forged a 171 run stand for the fifth wicket and pulled the game back in India's favour. Dhas hammered 11 boundaries and a six in his stroke-filled knock and was ably supported by his skipper, who smashed six boundaries. The stand between Dhas and Saharan is now the highest for the fifth wicket in U-19 cricket.

However, Dhas missed a deserving hundred and walked back to the pavilion in the 43rd over after India has just crossed the 200-run mark. Saharan then took the onus on himself and took the team on the cusp of a win despite being devoid of partners.

Saharan was run out when India U19 needed just one run and then Raj Limbani (13 not out) hit the winning boundary off Nqobani Mokoena in the penultimate over as celebrations erupted in the Indian camp.

India skipper Uday Saharan, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match, admitted that his team was "were well behind at one point". "(It) was a matter of one partnership. I get that from my dad (taking the game deep). When I walked into bat, ball was nipping a bit, and there was good bounce. Later it started coming onto the bat better. We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room at all - our environment and coaches are superb. Great feeling to reach the final. Got a taste of close games," Saharan said at the post-match presentation.