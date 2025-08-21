Centre Gives Go Ahead For India Versus Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday cleared the decks for the India versus Pakistan clash in the upcoming Asia Cup. The arch-rivals are scheduled to play in a group stage game in Dubai on September 14.

The development comes amid the opposition by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders, including Aaditya Thakceray, to the scheduled clash between India and Pakistan, following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and Operation Sindoor.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs in a statement issued here said, "India’s approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country. In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India."

"With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events. Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India," the Ministry said.

"To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified. In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years. This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India," the Ministry added.

India will be led by flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates. India and Pakistan are also likely to face off each other in the Super 4 stage and the summit clash. The final will be played in Dubai on September 28.

Pakistan are led by Salman Ali Agha in the key tourmanent. The last India played Pakistan was in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and the Men in Blue had defeated the Men in Green by six wickets.

India, who are favourites, will be keen to defend the title.