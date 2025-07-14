England Beat India By 22 Runs In Third Test, Go 2-1 Up In Five-Match Series

London: It was England bowlers who held their nerve in the end as they bowled out India for 170 and clinched a 22-run win in the third Test here to go up 2-1 in the five match series.

For India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61, but could not take his team over the line.

Mohammad Siraj was the last man to be dismissed and it was Shoaib Bashir, who got the prized wicket as England pulled off a miracle.

Coming into the fifth day at the Lord's, the Test was evenly poised. While the hosts needed six wickets, India needed 135 runs to win the Test and move ahead in the series. The 193-run target looked tricky.

For the record, while England won the first Test, Shubman Gill-led side levelled the series after winning the second Test at Edgbaston. India's hopes were pinned on opener KL Rahul and aggressive batter Rishabh Pant. But pace spearhead Jofra Archer removed Pant (9 off 12 balls). The right-arm pacer cleaned up Pant, who then made the long walk back to the dressing room.

India lost half the side at 71, and in walked Jadeja, who joined Rahul in the middle. However, it soon became 81/6 for the visitors as Rahul was dismissed by rival skipper Ben Stokes. With a peach of a delivery, Stokes trapped the right-handed opener in front of the wickets.

It seemed that the English pacers wanted to end the game quickly. It was once again Archer who sent Washington Sundar back to the pavilion. Sundar did not trouble the scorers as he fell for a duck. It was Archer's second wicket for the day. The visitors were teetering at 82 for 7 and needed over 100 runs for a win.

In walked Nitish Kumar Reddy. He and Jadeja then steadied the ship and ensured that India passed the 100-run mark first. The hopes of Indian fans were pinned on Jadeja, the senior pro and Reddy, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. The duo played with caution and were inching towards the target.

At the stroke of lunch, it was Chris Woakes, who dismissed Reddy (13), who edged to Jamie Smith, as India lost its 8th wicket for 112. While India needed another 81 runs, England needed just two more wickets. As was expected, Bumrah, a right-handed batter, played second fiddle. But most importantly, he looked determined to stay at the crease. That also allowed Jadeja to play his natural game. There were some missed chances, but it was to be Bumrah and India's day. Every run by the batters was cheered by the Lord's crowd.

Just when things looked to tilt India's way, it was Ben Stokes again who broke the much-needed partnership for the hosts. He removed Bumrah, who was caught by substitute Sam Cook as India lost their 9th wicket. India was poised at 147 for 9 and 46 more runs needed, in walked the last man, Mohammed Siraj from Hyderabad. He managed to play 30 balls but eventually perished. India was all out for 170, falling just 22 runs short of the target. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61.