India Versus England Test Series Rechristened As 'Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy'

Hyderabad: The England Men’s and India Men’s Test teams will honour Sir James Anderson and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar with a new trophy dedicated to their remarkable achievements in Tests.

India will play England in a five-match Test series beginning on Friday at Headingley.

A media release stated, "The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will now represent all future Test series between England and India. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi Trophy and the series in India for the Anthony De Mello Trophy."

It added that the Pataudi family will continue to be honoured, with a newly commissioned Pataudi Medal to be presented to the winning captain of each England–India Test series.

"The trophy features imagery of Anderson and Tendulkar in action, along with their engraved signatures," it said. Tendulkar, who hails from Mumbai, played 200 matches, while Anderson played 188 Tests.

Anderson took 704 Test wickets, the most by a fast bowler in the five-day format. Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs.

Sir James Anderson said, "It's a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments. To be recognised in this way is a real honour."

Tendulkar, on his part, said, "For me, Test cricket embodies life – you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back. It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to Test cricket, as it has seen me grow from disappointments to triumphs, from aspirations to fulfilment."

"India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket in a way that it remains an evolving inspiration for subsequent generations. And now, as I share this recognition with my on-field challenger and an off-field gentleman James, I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more - allowing it to traverse boundaries yet untrodden," added the former India skipper.

Richard Thompson, Chair, ECB, added, "This new trophy is a brilliant way to honour two absolute legends of the game." "The Pataudi family also has a hugely important place in the cricketing connections between our countries, and I'm pleased that we will continue to honour their legacy through the awarding of the Pataudi Medal that will be provided to the winning captain," added Thompson.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "India and England have always shared a riveting cricketing rivalry. It's a matter of immense pride that the Test series between these two nations will be named after two of their most prolific cricketing names - Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson."

BCCI President Roger Binny said, "To rename the prestigious Test series between India and England after two absolute titans of the game, Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, is a fitting tribute to their unparalleled contributions."