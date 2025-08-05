Analysis | Flurry Of Questions For Gautam Gambhir Despite Snatching Draw From Jaws Of Defeat

Kolkata: Speedster Mohammed Siraj must have had a few sleepless nights since his dismissal at the Lord's Test, where he failed to take India over the line. Just over a fortnight later, he made appropriate amends at The Oval to help India square the series 2-2 and save India (read head coach Gautam Gambhir) the blushes. It was the Hyderabadi quick who brought some joy to his coach's face as the former India southpaw managed to avert a hat-trick of Test Series debacles.

With neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma on the roster, India's chances were slim as they embarked on an English sojourn of more than one-and-a-half months vying for the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. Besides the heroics of captain Shubman Gill, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, there were others too who rallied behind them to square the series on the 25th day of the five-match Test series.

Having said that, there were hiccups too. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has put India in troubled waters time and again. But for the record, the two matches the world's arguably the best seamer Bumrah featured in the India XI, the visitors lost both.

Now, after this victory at The Oval, the knives that were out for Gambhir may have been tucked back into the pockets, but not completely withdrawn. From the team's point of view, the former India opener made some decisions that compounded the problems rather than resolving the ones.

Three players — ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav, medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh and prolific domestic scorer and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran — never got a look in a lengthy series. Gambhir has earned wrath from experts and former cricketers.

There are a plethora of reasons for which Gambhir has come under attack from former players — few jibes were directed at him while many others spewed venom about team selection. Kuldeep Yadav's coach Kapil Pandey and Abhimanyu Easwaran's father have hurled missiles at the team management's call to keep both warming the bench for all 25 playing days. Even someone as significant as former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his bewilderment for not drafting in Mukesh Kumar in the tour party.

Sans Mukesh and Mohammed Shami, the entire onus was on Siraj to pull the plugs on English batters with Bumrah picking and choosing games. Though Siraj matched the Englishmen shot for shot, he didn't get enough support from the other end, particularly in matches Jasprit Bumrah skipped. India felt the dire need of a world-class pacer to complement Siraj despite intermittent brilliance from Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep. Whether a half-fit Shami and a fit Mukesh Kumar could have turned the series on its head is a discussion for another day.

The selection of the first XI was also under the scanner in all five Tests. In pursuit of playing all-rounders, India ended up putting up a mediocre show in the department with both Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj turning duds in the limited opportunities. The only silver lining was spinning all-rounders — Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar — who tried their best to suit the situations.

All said and done, the series result 2-2 doesn't quite tell the story. The sad part is India's wait for a series win in England has now been stretched (The last time India won a Test series in England in 2007). But there are some urgent work to be done by Gambhir to make the lot a formidable one in all conditions.

First, Gambhir must have contours of future of the fast bowling unit. Skipper Gill's exuberance ahead of the Leeds Test (First Test) by announcing that India would field four pacers didn't see the light of the day apart from Edgbaston in Birmingham and Old Trafford in Manchester.

Overlooking Shami and Mukesh, Gambhir had stressed on all-round abilities rather than only pace bowling options. But the fast bowling all-rounders failed to give India the edge, and the team had to settle for three pacers while Jadeja and Sundar rolling their arms in the series that swayed both ways.

Now, the supply line of the Indian pace attack that has been following a tradition since the first decade of the 21st century seems to be missing at this juncture. In between, there were a gazillion of pacers who came, saw and conquered. Cut to 2025, India's pace bowling future looks to be in complete tatters with no one ready to take the big leap.

After Siraj, there may be Akash Deep, and then Prasidh Krishna. Thereafter, a vacuum will be created unless they prepare a pipeline from the domestic level to graduate to the international level. There are quite a few options in speedster Mayank Yadav, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (who hasn't got single match in the just concluded series).

The lionhearted display from the Indians may have saved the series for them, but Gambhir statistics as head coach has gone from bad to worse. With just 3 wins from the last 13 Tests, the former India southpaw is staring down the barrel with a glimmer of hope for resurrection at the earliest. Also, it's high time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledged the clarion call.