England Wins Toss, Invites India To Bat In Overcast Conditions In Fifth Test

London: England stand-in skipper Ollie Pope won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fifth and final Test under overcast conditions at The Oval, here Thursday. Trailing 1-2, India made four changes to their playing XI, bringing in Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna in place of injured Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah.

England are without regular skipper Ben Stokes.