India Win The Oval Test, Chris Woakes Shows Unbreakable Spirit

London: While India won the fifth and the final Test at The Oval by just six runs in an egde-of-a-seat thriller, an injured Chris Woakes was lauded for the sheer character that he showed on the fifth and the final day here on Monday.

Woakes had sustained a major injury to his shoulder while fielding and could not bowl. However, after England lost their ninth wicket and still needed another 17 runs for a win, Woakes stunned the packed crowd at The Oval and walked out in the middle.

His one hand was in a fracture, but the gesture shown by Woakes will be remembered for the ages. Knowing that he could not bat, Atkinson ensured that he was on the strike all the time.

After the end of the play on Sunday, England's Joe Root, who notched up a hundred in the second innings, had made it amply clear that Woakes would throw his body for the sake of his nation. And he did it.

The thrilling five-match series ended 2-2 after India won the fifth and final Test. Like Woakes, the series would also be remembered for an injured Rishabh Pant, who scored a fifty despite suffering a toe fracture.

England skipper Ben Stokes admitted that the absence of Chris Woakes hurt the home team. Cricket buffs will remember the act by both Woakes and Pant. Long live Test cricket.