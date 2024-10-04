ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s T20 WC 2024: IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

Hyderabad: India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Indian team is in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from the group will enter the semi-final and India will look to book their spot in the top-4.

India have two of quality batters in the form of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. The duo will have the major responsibility of contributing in the batting unit. The core of all-rounders for New Zealand is their biggest strength as they have players like skipper Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr.

IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head records

Both teams have played 13 matches so far, New Zealand have won nine matches while India have won only four games. The head-to-head records go in the favour of the New Zealand team, but India have shown a lot of promise in recent years to topple quality teams around the world.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Live streaming details