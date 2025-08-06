What's Next For India After England Series? Know The Indian Cricket Team’s Schedule Till 2027

Hyderabad: After the five-match Test series against England ended in a 2-2 draw, India will have a busy cricket calendar for the remainder of 2025, which includes many tournaments and bilateral series across formats. Mohammed Siraj grabbed the attention in the Oval Test with a five-for, helping the team seal a six-run victory to draw the series 2-2. Now, the attention moves to the remaining schedule for India, and so the article takes a look at the upcoming schedule of the Indian national cricket team.
Asia Cup 2025
The next assignment for the Indian cricket team will be the Asia Cup, which will be played in September. With senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the shortest format, India will play with a young squad led by Suryakumar Yadav. Also, the BCCI might rest some of the Test regulars after a five-match tiring series against England.
2⃣-2⃣ 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2025
The first ever Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ends in a draw 🤝#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9dY6LoFOjG
India will be up against UAE, Pakistan and Oman in the group stage.
Test series vs West Indies
India will be back in action in the red-ball format, hosting the Caribbean side for a two-match Test series. The matches will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi, and the series will also mark the beginning of India’s next WTC campaign.
Limited over tour to Australia
India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series is also likely to feature India’s star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and so the spectators will witness the return of the star duo to the action. The tour will kick off in Perth with an ODI on October 19.
South Africa tour of India
The Men in Blue will host the South African team in November and December. The South African team will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.
India’s upcoming matches
Asia Cup 2025
- Sep 10 - vs UAE (Dubai)
- Sep 14 - vs Pakistan (Dubai)
- Sep 19 - vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)
Test series vs West Indies
- Oct 02 - 1st Test (Ahmedabad)
- Oct 10 - 2nd Test (Delhi)
Australia Tour
- October 19 - 1st ODI (Perth)
- Oct 23 - 2nd ODI (Adelaide)
- Oct 25 - 3rd ODI (Sydney)
- Oct 29 - 1st T20I (Canberra)
- Oct 31 - 2nd T20I (Melbourne)
- Nov 02 - 3rd T20I (Hobart)
- Nov 06 - 4th T20I (Gold Coast)
- Nov 08 - 5th T20I (Brisbane)
South Africa tour to India
- Nov 14 – 1st Test (Kolkata)
- Nov 22 – 2nd Test (Guwahati)
- Nov 30 – 1st ODI (Ranchi)
- Dec 03 – 2nd ODI (Raipur)
- Dec 06 – 3rd ODI (Visakhapatnam)
- Dec 09 – 1st T20I (Cuttack)
- Dec 11 – 2nd T20I (Mullanpur)
- Dec 14 – 3rd T20I (Dharamsala)
- Dec 17 – 4th T20I (Lucknow)
- Dec 19 – 5th T20I (Ahmedabad)