What's Next For India After England Series? Know The Indian Cricket Team’s Schedule Till 2027

Hyderabad: After the five-match Test series against England ended in a 2-2 draw, India will have a busy cricket calendar for the remainder of 2025, which includes many tournaments and bilateral series across formats. Mohammed Siraj grabbed the attention in the Oval Test with a five-for, helping the team seal a six-run victory to draw the series 2-2. Now, the attention moves to the remaining schedule for India, and so the article takes a look at the upcoming schedule of the Indian national cricket team.

Asia Cup 2025

The next assignment for the Indian cricket team will be the Asia Cup, which will be played in September. With senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the shortest format, India will play with a young squad led by Suryakumar Yadav. Also, the BCCI might rest some of the Test regulars after a five-match tiring series against England.

India will be up against UAE, Pakistan and Oman in the group stage.

Test series vs West Indies

India will be back in action in the red-ball format, hosting the Caribbean side for a two-match Test series. The matches will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi, and the series will also mark the beginning of India’s next WTC campaign.

Limited over tour to Australia