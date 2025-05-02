India’s Tour To Bangladesh For the Bilateral Series In Jeopardy After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian men’s cricket team is all set to tour Bangladesh for a bilateral series consisting of three ODIs and as many T20 matches. Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram are set to be two venues for the series between the two nations. However, the Indian side is unlikely to travel to Bangladesh for the series.

‘Indian cricket team is unlikely to visit Bangladesh for bilateral series due to tension between the two countries,’ Government of India sources told ETV Bharat.

The tensions between India and Bangladesh strained after the Pahalgaam terror attack due to remarks from a retired Bangladeshi major general. According to media reports, ALM Fazlur Rahman suggested that Bangladesh should invade and occupy all northeastern states of India if they attack Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgram terror attack that took 26 lives.

“If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh will have to occupy seven states of northeast India. In this regard, I feel it is necessary to start discussions on joint military arrangements with China,” Rahman, the chairperson of the National Independent Commission, wrote in Bengali on his social media handle.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled in September after the conclusion of the series between India and Bangladesh. However, there is an uncertainty around its scheduling in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack as the relations between the two countries are not an ideal stage currently.