IND U19 vs AUS U19: Vaibhav Suryavanashi Shatters Record Set By Brendon McCullum
Vaibhav Suryavnashi etched his name in the record books, surpassing Brendon McCullum.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST|
Updated : October 1, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s young gun, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, played a brilliant knock, decimating the Australia Under-19s bowling attack on Day 2 of the youth Test in Brisbane on October 2. The left-handed batter played a knock of 113 runs from 86 deliveries, which propelled India to a strong position. The young left-handed batter helped India go past Australia’s first-innings total but has also set a six-hitting record in youth Tests. The Indian opener broke multiple records during his stay at the crease and inked his name in the record books.
Records by Suryavanshi
The young Indian batter completed his century in 78 balls, the fastest in youth Tests on Australian soil, surpassing the previous record held by Liam Blackford. India were trailing by just 23 runs when Suryavanshi was dismissed. Vaibhav took off his helmet to celebrate his ton in style, and his teammates cheered for him from the dugout.
His aggressive approach helped him dominate the Australian bowlers. In response to Australia’s first-innings total of 243, he played a counterattacking knock. He smacked eight sixes and nine fours.
Notably, Suryavnashi became the first player in the world to score two youth Test hundreds under 100 deliveries before the age of 15, surpassing the previous record held by New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum. His previous youth Test ton came from 58 deliveries in October 2024 against Australia Under-19.
The young gun also overtook Ayush Mhatre's most Indian Youth Test sixes by taking his tally to 15. He had earlier surpassed the record of 38 sixes in youth ODIs of the second game of the current tour.
Suryavanshi came into the limelight with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.