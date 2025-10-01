ETV Bharat / sports

IND U19 vs AUS U19: Vaibhav Suryavanashi Shatters Record Set By Brendon McCullum

Hyderabad: India’s young gun, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, played a brilliant knock, decimating the Australia Under-19s bowling attack on Day 2 of the youth Test in Brisbane on October 2. The left-handed batter played a knock of 113 runs from 86 deliveries, which propelled India to a strong position. The young left-handed batter helped India go past Australia’s first-innings total but has also set a six-hitting record in youth Tests. The Indian opener broke multiple records during his stay at the crease and inked his name in the record books.

Records by Suryavanshi

The young Indian batter completed his century in 78 balls, the fastest in youth Tests on Australian soil, surpassing the previous record held by Liam Blackford. India were trailing by just 23 runs when Suryavanshi was dismissed. Vaibhav took off his helmet to celebrate his ton in style, and his teammates cheered for him from the dugout.

His aggressive approach helped him dominate the Australian bowlers. In response to Australia’s first-innings total of 243, he played a counterattacking knock. He smacked eight sixes and nine fours.