India’s Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand In BWF Macau Open 2024 Semi-Finals

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

India's ace women's doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action when they square off against Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu to secure a berth in the semi-final on Saturday, September 27, 2024. Here are the details of when and where to watch Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's semi-final at the BWF Macau Open 2024 - semi-finals.

India's ace women's doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action when they square off against Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu to secure a berth in the semi-final on Saturday, September 27, 2024. Here are the details of when and where to watch Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's semi-final at the BWF Macau Open 2024 - semi-finals.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (BWF Photo)

Hyderabad: The BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals will take place on September 28, 2024, at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, Macau, available live and exclusive on JioCinema and Sports18 - 3. Women's doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have had a strong run through the Super 300 tournament as the No. 3 seeds, advancing to the semi-finals after defeating the No. 6 seeded duo from Chinese Taipei Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun (21-12, 21-17) in the quarter-finals. They will face Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu (Chinese Taipei) to secure a berth in the final.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals live coverage and broadcast:

When is BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals match?

The BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals will take place on September 28, 2024.

Where is the BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals match?

The BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals will be held at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, Macau.

At what time will the BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals commence?

The BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals will begin at 9:30 AM onwards.

Where to watch the BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals match on TV?

The BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals will be telecasted on Sports18 - 3 channel on television.

Where to watch the BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals match on OTT?

The live streaming of BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals can be viewed on JioCinema.

