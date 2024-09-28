ETV Bharat / sports

India’s Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand In BWF Macau Open 2024 Semi-Finals

Hyderabad: The BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals will take place on September 28, 2024, at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, Macau, available live and exclusive on JioCinema and Sports18 - 3. Women's doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have had a strong run through the Super 300 tournament as the No. 3 seeds, advancing to the semi-finals after defeating the No. 6 seeded duo from Chinese Taipei Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun (21-12, 21-17) in the quarter-finals. They will face Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu (Chinese Taipei) to secure a berth in the final.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming BWF Macau Open 2024 - Semi-Finals live coverage and broadcast:

