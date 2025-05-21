BCCI Likely To Unveil India’s New Test Captain, Squad For England Series On May 24

Hyderabad: BCCI are likely to reveal the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against England starting from June 20 and also will unveil the new Test captain of the team. According to a report by India Today, the announcements are to be after the meeting of the selectors on Saturday via a press conference.

The announcement is to be made around 12 PM. India have been searching for a new captain in Test cricket after Rohit Sharma stepped away from the format in early days of May. After that, many players have been discussed as the potential successors of Rohit amongst the cricket fraternity. Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have been named amongst the probable candidates. However, the report mentions that Bumrah has decided to step away from the leadership role. The scenario left Pant and Gill as front-runners.

The right-arm pacer is is unlikely to play all five Tests in England due to workload management. He made a return to the action after a lengthy injury lay-off and many have raised concerns over his longevity considering his unorthodox action.

The England tour will commence from June 20 and it will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle for India. They will also start their campaign without the presence of some of the veteran stars. As R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have bid adieu to the Test cricket and so multiple spots in the Playing XI are vacant.

India A will face England Lions in two warm-up matches before the start of the series and so the likes of Karun Nair and Ishan Kishan will aim to make a strong case for themselves to get included in the India squad for the England series.