India To Tour South Africa For Four T20Is In November

Hyderabad: India are all set to tour South Africa in November for a four-match T20I series just before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fixtures will be played across November 8 to 15 in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

The announcement by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) comes just after the BCCI revealed the home schedule for 2024-25 on June 20. India will be facing Bangladesh first, New Zealand will then tour India for a Test series and England will get to play a white-ball series against Men in Blue later.

India and South Africa locked horns last year in a multi-format series. India was the winner of the ODI series by 2-1 while the Test and T20I series concluded on equal terms as the scorelines were 1-1 in both of them.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed the schedule through an official release. "Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are delighted to confirm the scheduling of yet another thrilling KFC T20 International (T20I) series, which will see India travelling to South Africa in November 2024,” the CSA statement said.

"The KFC T20I Series will consist of four matches beginning on Friday 8 November at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The next match is scheduled to take place in the friendly city of Gqeberha on Sunday 10 November at Dafabet St George’s Park. The series then moves to the highveld, with SuperSport Park hosting a match on Wednesday 13 November, and DP World Wanderers Stadium hosting the final match of the series on Friday, 15 November," the statement added.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expressed that the upcoming series will serve some exciting clashes to the audience. "India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side. I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests," said Shah.

Friday, 8 November

South Africa vs India – Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium

Sunday, 10 November

South Africa vs India – Dafabet St George’s Park

Wednesday, 13 November

South Africa vs India – SuperSport Park

Friday, 15 November

South Africa vs India – DP World Wanderers