India to Tour Australia for 5 Match Test Series from November; Adelaide to Host Day-Night Game

Hyderabad/Melbourne: The Indian Men's team will travel to Australia for a five-match Test series as Cricket Australia have Australia have released details of their schedule for their upcoming home summer.

It will be the first time since the summer of 1991/92 that Australia and India have played a five-match series as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will provide both teams with a good opportunity to further cement their place in next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

Before the Rohit Sharma-led travels Down Under, Pakistan will visit Australia for a white-ball series. The test series against India will start in Perth on 22 November, with further Tests to be held in Adelaide (Day-Night), Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney right up until the start of the New Year.

Australia claimed bragging rights when winning the most recent World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in 2023, but India have held the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy since 2017 on the back of consecutive series triumphs away from home.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley is looking forward to welcoming India to Australian shores later this year and is predicting a tight contest between the evenly matched sides.

"This is one of the most highly anticipated summers of cricket in memory with the eyes of the cricket world focused on the extended Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and the multi-format Women’s Ashes," Hockley was quoted as saying in a website on International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Fittingly, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been put on the same footing as The Ashes with a five Test Series for the first time since 1991-92 and we’re confident the schedule will maximise viewership and attendances and there will be a tremendous atmosphere in stadiums across the country," added Hockley.

The visit of Pakistan will commence Australia's home summer, with the Asian side to play three ODIs and three T20Is at the start of November.

India's women's side will be in Australia at the same time as their male counterparts, with three ODI matches planned to take place at the start of December as part of the women's schedule also announced by Cricket Australia on Tuesday.

Australia will take on New Zealand in three ODIs in September following the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, before three games against India in Brisbane and Perth from 5 December.

Australia's attention will then turn to the multi-format Women’s Ashes series against England, which consists of three ODIs, three T20Is and a historic day-night Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at the end of January.

Schedule

Australia v Pakistan white-ball schedule:

First ODI: November 4, Melbourne

Second ODI: November 8, Adelaide

Third ODI: November 10, Perth

First T20I: November 14, Brisbane

Second T20I: November 16, Sydney

Third T20I: November 18, Hobart

Australia v India Test schedule:

First Test: November 22-26, Perth

Second Test: December 6-10, Adelaide (D/N)

Third Test: December 14-18, Brisbane

Fourth Test: December 26-30, Melbourne

Fifth Test: January 3-7, Sydney

Women's

Australia v New Zealand, T20I series

First T20I: September 19, Mackay

Second T20I: September 22, Mackay

Third T20I: September 24, Brisbane

Australia v India, ODI series

First ODI: December 5, Brisbane

Second ODI: December 8, Brisbane

Third ODI: December 11, Perth

Australia v England ODI series

First ODI: January 12, Sydney

Second ODI: January 14, Melbourne

Third ODI: January 17, Hobart

Australia v England T20I series

First T20I: January 20, Sydney

Second T20I: January 23, Canberra

Third T20I: January 25, Adelaide

Australia v England Test