India To Play First Semi-Final Of The IML 2025 On 13 March

Raipur: Sri Lanka Masters, India Masters, West Indies Masters and Australia Masters have qualified for the semi-finals of the inaugural International Masters League. The last league stage match between Australia Masters and arch-rivals England Masters will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday, March 12.

India Masters, who are second in the points table with eight points from their five league games, will play the first semi-final at Raipur on Thursday, 13 March 2025. They will play the team that finishes third in the points table.

Sri Lanka Masters, who have topped the points table with eight points and a superior NRR, will play the team that finishes fourth at the league stage in the second semi-final on Friday, 14 March, at Raipur.

The third and fourth places in the points table will become clear after the last league game between Australia Masters and England Masters, which will be played in Raipur later today. Currently, the Australia Masters are at four points with one game to play, and the West Indies Masters are at six points after playing all their matches.

The final of the IML will also be played at Raipur on Sunday, 16 March.

Watch the IML matches live on JioHotstar along with Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits from 7:00 pm onwards.