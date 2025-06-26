India To Play Against Pakistan After Operation Sindoor; Know About The Players And Venue

Hyderabad: The schedule for the second season of the World Championship of Legends is out, and many star players will once again take to the field. The first season of the tournament was played in 2024, and it was very much liked by the fans.
The second season will start on July 18, and a total of 6 teams will participate in it. India and Pakistan will also participate in the competition. In the final of the first season, the Indian Champions team defeated the Pakistan Champions and won the title under the leadership of Yuvraj Singh. The same matchup will be repeated on July 20.
First India-Pakistan contest after the recent conflict
Both teams will be seen locking horns against each other a month after the cross-border tensions emerged between the two nations. They will be pitted against each other in the second edition of the WCL 2025.
The Aussie Legends are storming into Headingley, Leeds! 🏏— World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) June 23, 2025
We're all set to dominate the World Championship of Legends 2025 — the Aussie way.
Saturday, 26th July – 12:30 PM (BST) | Australia vs India
Sunday, 27th July – 12:30 PM (BST) | Australia vs South Africa pic.twitter.com/GEsUmFUSKy
Earlier, the tensions between the two nations came to the fore after India retaliated in response to the Pahalgham terror attack by 9 terrorist bases in the neighbouring country. India started operation ‘Sindoor’, and the tensions were running high between the two nations. It resulted in the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.
India vs Pakistan clash
India Champions will be up against Pakistan Champions in the league stage fixture on July 20 at Edgbaston, and it will resume from 4:30 PM IST.
Yuvraj Singh will lead the Indian team, and it includes the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif. The Pakistani side will feature stars like Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir and Shoaib Malik.
Just 29 days to go for the World Championship of Legends 2025!🏏— World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) June 19, 2025
Brace Yourselves… The Legends Are Back !
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions
•Friday, 18th July | 4:30 PM ( BST )
📍Edgbaston, Birmingham
🎟 Limited seats left — book now! pic.twitter.com/firiVmB8Il
The second edition of the WCL will also feature Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies. AB de Villiers will play for South Africa, while Eoin Morgan will play for England.
Squads
India Champions Squad (Captain: Yuvraj Singh)
Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Reetinder Sodhi, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha
Pakistan Champions Squad (Captain: Younis Khan)
Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Nazir, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi
Australia Champions Squad (Captain: Brett Lee)
David Hussey, Callum Ferguson, Brett Lee, Brad Haddin, George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, Xavier Doherty, Cameron White, Dan Christian, Travis Birt, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Shaun Tait
England Champions Squad (Captain: Kevin Pietersen)
Steve Harmison, Craig Kieswetter, Michael Carberry, Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Darren Maddy, Graeme Swann, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Jade Dernbach, Owais Shah
South Africa Champions Squad (Captain: AB de Villiers)
Ashwell Prince, Imran Tahir, Jacques Rudolph, AB de Villiers, Justin Ontong, Vernon Philander, Morne van Wyk, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan McLaren, Dale Steyn, Alviro Petersen, Wayne Parnell, Johan Botha, Herschelle Gibbs, Marchant de Lange
West Indies Champions Squad (Captain: Darren Sammy)
Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Andre Fletcher, Fidel Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Tino Best, Dwayne Bravo