ETV Bharat / sports

India To Play Against Pakistan After Operation Sindoor; Know About The Players And Venue

India will be up against Pakistan in a cricket match after the recent cross-border tensions between.

India Against Pakistan In WCL
India vs Pakistan cricket match (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

3 Min Read

Hyderabad: The schedule for the second season of the World Championship of Legends is out, and many star players will once again take to the field. The first season of the tournament was played in 2024, and it was very much liked by the fans.

The second season will start on July 18, and a total of 6 teams will participate in it. India and Pakistan will also participate in the competition. In the final of the first season, the Indian Champions team defeated the Pakistan Champions and won the title under the leadership of Yuvraj Singh. The same matchup will be repeated on July 20.

First India-Pakistan contest after the recent conflict

Both teams will be seen locking horns against each other a month after the cross-border tensions emerged between the two nations. They will be pitted against each other in the second edition of the WCL 2025.

Earlier, the tensions between the two nations came to the fore after India retaliated in response to the Pahalgham terror attack by 9 terrorist bases in the neighbouring country. India started operation ‘Sindoor’, and the tensions were running high between the two nations. It resulted in the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

India vs Pakistan clash

India Champions will be up against Pakistan Champions in the league stage fixture on July 20 at Edgbaston, and it will resume from 4:30 PM IST.

Yuvraj Singh will lead the Indian team, and it includes the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif. The Pakistani side will feature stars like Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir and Shoaib Malik.

The second edition of the WCL will also feature Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies. AB de Villiers will play for South Africa, while Eoin Morgan will play for England.

Squads

India Champions Squad (Captain: Yuvraj Singh)

Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Reetinder Sodhi, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha

Pakistan Champions Squad (Captain: Younis Khan)

Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Nazir, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi

Australia Champions Squad (Captain: Brett Lee)

David Hussey, Callum Ferguson, Brett Lee, Brad Haddin, George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, Xavier Doherty, Cameron White, Dan Christian, Travis Birt, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Shaun Tait

England Champions Squad (Captain: Kevin Pietersen)

Steve Harmison, Craig Kieswetter, Michael Carberry, Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Darren Maddy, Graeme Swann, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Jade Dernbach, Owais Shah

South Africa Champions Squad (Captain: AB de Villiers)

Ashwell Prince, Imran Tahir, Jacques Rudolph, AB de Villiers, Justin Ontong, Vernon Philander, Morne van Wyk, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan McLaren, Dale Steyn, Alviro Petersen, Wayne Parnell, Johan Botha, Herschelle Gibbs, Marchant de Lange

West Indies Champions Squad (Captain: Darren Sammy)

Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Andre Fletcher, Fidel Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Tino Best, Dwayne Bravo

Hyderabad: The schedule for the second season of the World Championship of Legends is out, and many star players will once again take to the field. The first season of the tournament was played in 2024, and it was very much liked by the fans.

The second season will start on July 18, and a total of 6 teams will participate in it. India and Pakistan will also participate in the competition. In the final of the first season, the Indian Champions team defeated the Pakistan Champions and won the title under the leadership of Yuvraj Singh. The same matchup will be repeated on July 20.

First India-Pakistan contest after the recent conflict

Both teams will be seen locking horns against each other a month after the cross-border tensions emerged between the two nations. They will be pitted against each other in the second edition of the WCL 2025.

Earlier, the tensions between the two nations came to the fore after India retaliated in response to the Pahalgham terror attack by 9 terrorist bases in the neighbouring country. India started operation ‘Sindoor’, and the tensions were running high between the two nations. It resulted in the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

India vs Pakistan clash

India Champions will be up against Pakistan Champions in the league stage fixture on July 20 at Edgbaston, and it will resume from 4:30 PM IST.

Yuvraj Singh will lead the Indian team, and it includes the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif. The Pakistani side will feature stars like Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir and Shoaib Malik.

The second edition of the WCL will also feature Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies. AB de Villiers will play for South Africa, while Eoin Morgan will play for England.

Squads

India Champions Squad (Captain: Yuvraj Singh)

Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Reetinder Sodhi, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha

Pakistan Champions Squad (Captain: Younis Khan)

Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Yasir Arafat, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Nazir, Umar Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi

Australia Champions Squad (Captain: Brett Lee)

David Hussey, Callum Ferguson, Brett Lee, Brad Haddin, George Bailey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dirk Nannes, Xavier Doherty, Cameron White, Dan Christian, Travis Birt, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Shaun Tait

England Champions Squad (Captain: Kevin Pietersen)

Steve Harmison, Craig Kieswetter, Michael Carberry, Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Darren Maddy, Graeme Swann, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Jade Dernbach, Owais Shah

South Africa Champions Squad (Captain: AB de Villiers)

Ashwell Prince, Imran Tahir, Jacques Rudolph, AB de Villiers, Justin Ontong, Vernon Philander, Morne van Wyk, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan McLaren, Dale Steyn, Alviro Petersen, Wayne Parnell, Johan Botha, Herschelle Gibbs, Marchant de Lange

West Indies Champions Squad (Captain: Darren Sammy)

Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, Devon Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Andre Fletcher, Fidel Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Tino Best, Dwayne Bravo

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPERATION SINDOORINDIA CRICKET TEAMPAKISTAN CRICKET TEAMINDIA VS PAKISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.