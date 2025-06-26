ETV Bharat / sports

India To Play Against Pakistan After Operation Sindoor; Know About The Players And Venue

Hyderabad: The schedule for the second season of the World Championship of Legends is out, and many star players will once again take to the field. The first season of the tournament was played in 2024, and it was very much liked by the fans.

The second season will start on July 18, and a total of 6 teams will participate in it. India and Pakistan will also participate in the competition. In the final of the first season, the Indian Champions team defeated the Pakistan Champions and won the title under the leadership of Yuvraj Singh. The same matchup will be repeated on July 20.

First India-Pakistan contest after the recent conflict

Both teams will be seen locking horns against each other a month after the cross-border tensions emerged between the two nations. They will be pitted against each other in the second edition of the WCL 2025.

Earlier, the tensions between the two nations came to the fore after India retaliated in response to the Pahalgham terror attack by 9 terrorist bases in the neighbouring country. India started operation ‘Sindoor’, and the tensions were running high between the two nations. It resulted in the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

India vs Pakistan clash

India Champions will be up against Pakistan Champions in the league stage fixture on July 20 at Edgbaston, and it will resume from 4:30 PM IST.

Yuvraj Singh will lead the Indian team, and it includes the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif. The Pakistani side will feature stars like Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir and Shoaib Malik.

The second edition of the WCL will also feature Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies. AB de Villiers will play for South Africa, while Eoin Morgan will play for England.