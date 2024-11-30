India vs Australia's PM XI: India To Play 50-Over Game With Pink Ball

Hyderabad: Day 1 of India's two-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI was called off due to rain at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday, November 30, 2024. No play was possible on the opening day due to bad weather conditions that left both teams frustrated.

Notably, this warm-up fixture is India’s only practice session ahead of the day/night Test against Australia, which begins on December 6 in Adelaide. The last time India played a Pink Ball Test here on Australian soil, the visitors were bowled out for 36 runs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side hasn’t played a pink ball Test since March 2022. Hence, players and coaches are aiming to acclimatize themselves to the movement of the pink ball under lights and the conditions to find match-winning combinations. According to ESPNCricinfo, Day 2 will feature a 50-over match for both teams, providing India with an equal opportunity to practice both batting and bowling.

Before the warm-up match, the Indian team and the PM's XI met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in parliament. During his meeting with the Indian team, PM Albanese praised Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, joking about the former captain’s recent dominance over the Australian team. The Australian PM and Kohli had also engaged in a 'spicy' banter as well.

As Indian captain Rohit Sharma introduced PM Albanese to the players, the Australian leader took a moment to commend Jasprit Bumrah, describing his bowling action as one of the most unique he had ever seen. The Prime Minister then greeted Virat Kohli, congratulating him on his century in the Perth Test.

Rohit Sharma missed the first Test as he was on personal leave. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah led the side and guided them to the historic win at the Optus Stadium in Perth.