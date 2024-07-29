India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh To Conduct 2027 Edition in ODI format: ACC

Kuala Lumpur: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that India will be hosting the next edition of the men's Asia Cup in T20 format in 2025 as the preparatory tournament for the prestigious T20 World Cup next year. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will also be held in India.

The Asia Cup is generally organised as the dress rehearsal for the ICC's multinational white-ball tournaments. The tournament will always be played in the format in which the ICC competitions are held.

The 2023 edition was original be played in Pakistan, but India refused to travel to the neighbouring country. As a result, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who were the original hosts of the competition, were joined by Sri Lanka Cricket to hosts in the tournament in 'Hybrid Model'.

The 2027 Asia Cup will be held in ODI format in Bangladesh as the ODI World Cup is scheduled in South Africa in the same year. The T20 Asia Cup in India and 50-over continental event in Bangladesh in 2027 will comprise of 13 games each as there are 26 matches allocated in the said period.

"Men's Asia Cup Tournament' means the biennial senior men's cricket tournament organised and administered by the ACC involving designated Members, and shall include participation by the teams from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and one Non Test playing Member of ACC selected through qualifying events," the ACC stated in its Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI).