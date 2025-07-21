ETV Bharat / sports

India To Host Chess World Cup In October-November This Year

Hyderabad: Come October 30, 2025, the Chess World Cup will start in India. It will be held till November 27, and the host city for the event to be named in "due course", the sport's global governing body FIDE said.

The tournament which will see 206 players battling for the coveted title and qualification spots in the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament. India last hosted the event in 2002 in Hyderabad, where Viswanathan Anand won the title. The players will compete in a knockout format, where the losing player in each round is eliminated.

"The event has used several formats over the years, but since 2021, it has followed a single-elimination format. Each round spans three days: two classical games on the first two days, followed by tie-breaks on the third day, if necessary," FIDE stated. In the first round, the top 50 players receive byes, while players seeded from 51 to 206 compete, with pairings based on the principle of the top half versus the reversed lower half.

"The top three finishers of the 2025 World Cup will earn direct qualification for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which determines the challenger for the World Chess Championship," FIDE said.