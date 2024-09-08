ETV Bharat / sports

India To Bid For 2030 Youth Olympics, Says Sports Minister Mandaviya; Meets IOC Vice President

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said India is set to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics, a precursor to the country's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

The 2030 Youth Olympics will be the fifth edition of the international event. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are going to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics but our focus remains on hosting the 2036 Olympics," Mandaviya said on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) 44th General Assembly here.

Later, Mandaviya also met International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch on the sidelines of the event. "Had a fruitful discussion with IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch from Spain on the occasion of the 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly. India is a youthful country and it's our constant endeavour to promote sports and as our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has often said 'Sports is a powerful medium to unite and inspire people'," Mandaviya said in a post on X, where he also shared visuals of his meeting with the Samaranch.