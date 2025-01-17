India To Announce Champions Trophy Squad; Rohit Sharma To Address Press Conference

Hyderabad: India’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be announced on January 18. The press conference will be addressed by skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the development in an official release. The press conference for the squad announcement will be underway at 12:30 PM after the squad announcement. India head coach Gautam Gambhir will not be a part of the press conference.

"The Men's Selection Committee will select India's squad for the IDFC First Bank ODI series against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tomorrow in Mumbai. The Selection Meeting will be followed by a press conference, details of which are under," the BCCI statement read.

India have already announced their squad for the five-match T20I series against England and will now reveal the squad for the three-match ODI series against England which will commence from February 6. The team will then feature in the Champions Trophy which will last from February 19 till March 9. The tournament will hosted by Pakistan and UAE with India having their matches in the latter.

A total of 15 fixtures will be played in Pakistan and Dubai. The biggest fixture of the competition will be played between India and Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai. Group A of the competition includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Group B include Australia, Afghanistan, England and Australia.