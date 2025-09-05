India Thrash Thailand 11-0 In Women's Asia Cup Hockey Campaign Opener

ETV Bharat / sports

Hangzhou (China): Udita Duhan and Beauty Dung Dung scored a brace each as India began their campaign in the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament with an 11-0 thrashing of Thailand here on Friday.

Udita scored in the 30th and 52nd minutes from a penalty corner, while Dung Dung struck in the 45th and 54th minutes.

India's other goal-scorers were Mumtaz Khan (7th minute), Sangita Kumari (10th), Navneet Kaur (16th), Lalremsiami (18th), Thoudam Suman Devi (49th), Sharmila Devi (57th) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (60th).

India, currently ranked ninth in the world, led 5-0 at halftime in the Pool B match against the 30th-ranked Thais.

India got a total of nine penalty corners, out of which they converted five, while Thailand did not earn any PC.

India asserted their dominance early on with two field goals from Mumtaz and Sangita in the first quarter. The second quarter saw India being more menacing in attacks, and the team added three more goals to extend its advantage.

Experienced forward Navneet and midfielder Lalremsiami scored a field goal each in quick succession, followed by a penalty corner conversion from Udita just before the half-time break.